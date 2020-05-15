River North Brewery Releases Double Cinnamon Double Avarice Saturday

Tweet
Reddit
Share2
Share
Email

DENVER — Did you know that there are two main categories for cinnamon? Here’s a crash course on cinnamon: Ceylon and cassia are the two main cinnamon categories. They are differentiated by the way they are harvested, their taste, smell and the chemical compounds found within them. You might have heard of them because of their health benefits, or you’ve used them in your recent baking endeavors.

River North Brewery has discovered the perfect combination of both cinnamons and added them to their Double Avarice, an imperial stout that boasts flavors of roasted chocolatey malts, resulting in a spiced delight of a beer. Releasing this Saturday, May 16th at 1pm, both taprooms will have bottles available to-go for $12 each.

Avarice has been long standing in the River North Brewery lineup, always coming in at a high ABV, making a name for itself apart from other stouts with its wide variants and outstanding flavor profile. Currently, you can find both taprooms have Vanilla Avarice along with a Chili Chocolate version for those that want to add a little heat to their stout.

As a 17% ABV imperial stout, the Double Cinnamon Double Avarice might sound a little too spice forward with the “double” cinnamon, however both cinnamons offer a complex, yet subtle flavor addition to this dark malty beer that is perfect for summer nights camping in the mountains or enjoying on your patio after a walk around the neighborhood as the sun’s going down.

River North Brewery’s taprooms are both open with limited hours and offerings of beer to go that you can pre-order online or stop by to pick up in the form of cans, bottles and crowlers. Not into stouts? Try one of their lighter options such as River North White, FarmHouse, Mountain Haze or Soiree. For more information on to-go hours, available beers and upcoming releases, head to www.rivernorthbrewery.com.

 

 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.