Right Brain Brewery Releases Pig Porter Cans

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Right Brain Brewery’s award-winning Pig Porter releases November 2nd on draft and makes its debut in 4-pack, 16 ounce cans. Both formats are limited release.

With roasty malt notes and a smoky aroma owed to brewing with real pig bones, Pig Porter leaves many tasters in disbelief. Some craft connoisseurs think smoked malts are used in the grain bill; however, the smoky aromas come primarily from the pig itself. As the new 16 oz can states, “Tasting is believing.”

In 2011, Right Brain Brewery’s Mangalitsa Pig Porter earned a Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal in the Experimental Beer category. This year’s Pig Porter is the continuation of a proud tradition of innovative brewing.

Right Brain Brewery is located in gorgeous Traverse City, MI. and is known for producing award-winning craft beer in an engaging, eclectic environment. The brewers “Keep Beer Curious” using whole ingredients like cherry pies, Thai chilis, mint and more. Find Right Brain Brewery’s creative beers at its Traverse City brew pub and throughout Michigan at top craft beer bars, restaurants, and bottle shops.