Rhinegeist Brewery Expands Distribution to Chicago

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist Brewery is excited to announce its expansion into Chicago, Illinois, bringing its full line of products to the Windy City for the first time. Starting March 1st, Rhinegeist will be available on draft and in cans throughout the city.

The chance to expand distribution to an established, beer-loving city like Chicago is an exciting move for the brewery in 2021, and Rhinegeist will bring an array of products to the market, headlined by their year-round portfolio of beers, fruited ales and ciders:

Beers: Truth (IPA), Glow (Fruited Sour Ale), Cloud Harvest (rotating Unfiltered IPA series)

Fruited Ales: Bubbles (Rosé Ale), Slangria (Ale with Pomegranate, Blueberry and Lime), Wowie (Ale with Pineapple and Passionfruit), Zango (Ale with Apple, Mango and Tangerine)

Ciders: Zappy (Hard Cider), Bloom (Hard Cider with Pear and Elderflower), Beezy (Hard Cider with Honey), Snug (Hard Cider with Spices).

In addition to these staples, a slew of seasonal and limited rarities will rotate on shelves and taps throughout the year, including hard-to-get releases from Rhinegeist’s award winning barrel aged and sour beer programs.

To get these products into the hands of local purveyors and consumers, Rhinegeist has partnered with Windy City Distributing, Chicago’s largest distributor of craft beer, and a member of the nation’s largest beer distributor network under Reyes Beer Division.

“We have been watching the success of Rhinegeist Brewery for many years,” said Bob Collins, President of Windy City Distributing. “Rhinegeist’s dedication to quality and in novation is impressive. We look forward to our partnership and getting their brands to craft beer fans in the Chicagoland market.”

“Rhinegeist’s entry into the Chicagoland marketplace is one of great excitement for me personally,” adds Matt Steinke, VP of Sales at Rhinegeist and Chicago native. “This city offers some of the finest local breweries, while showcasing the best brands from across the country. We are more than thrilled to bring Rhinegeist’s diverse portfolio to such an eclectic city, and humbled to join this wonderful beer scene. Bob Collins and the team over at Windy City Distributing have been fantastic to work with and will do a great job building our presence here for years to come. I grew up in the Chicago area, my family is here, as are my closest friends. It’s going to be very special for them to have the abil ity to purchase our beer in IL for the first time.”

Looking for Rhinegeist near you? Check out their Beer Finder at

rhinegeist.com/beer/find/ or email chicago@rhinegeist.com and they will help you locate their liquid. Got questions? Hit us up on social media @rhinegeist.

About Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery was founded in 2013. Its name translates to “Ghost of the Rhine” and refers to its location in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati, Ohio. Located in the skeleton of an old brewery built before Prohibition, Rhinegeist aims to brew beers that sing with flavor. The Rhinegeist team believes in the power of beer to bring great people together, foment fantastic ideas and build a community that values craft beer and one another.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppli ers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly-trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Dis tributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington DC, and Windy City Distributing. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website at www.reyesbeerdivision.com.