Reyes Beer Division Closes Agreement with Classic Beverage in California

ROSEMONT, IL – Effective today, Reyes Beer Division (RBD) has officially closed on its exchange of certain brand distribution rights with Classic Beverage in Southern California.

This transaction added approximately 6.8 million cases to Harbor Distributing’s existing footprint, including brands from key suppliers such as Molson Coors, Mark Anthony Brands, Boston Beer Company, Heineken USA, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Pabst Brewing Company and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

As part of the deal, RBD’s Harbor Distributing and Crest Beverage each transferred distribution rights for brands from suppliers such as Coronado Brewing Company, Golden State Cider, Gambrinus Company and Rogue Brewing to Classic Beverage.

“We are proud to be able to grow our RBD West brand portfolio with our supplier partners from Classic Beverage,” said Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer, Reyes Beer Division. “As a family-owned business focused on creating great job opportunities throughout California, this transaction is an exciting opportunity to continue delivering on our purpose of connecting customers, consumers and brands every day, everywhere we operate.”

Tom Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division West, said, “We are excited to officially welcome these new brands from Classic Beverage to Reyes Beer Division and we look forward to increasing our distribution offerings within this longstanding key market.”

“Classic Beverage is positioned for continued success by focusing our business on unique craft and import beers, as well as non-alcoholic brands,” said CJ Sanchez, President, Classic Beverage. “This transaction offers both our team and our former suppliers new opportunities for growth within Southern California.”

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of food and beverage items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.2 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald’s restaurant system; Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a dedicated Coca-Cola bottler and distributor serving Chicagoland and the Midwest; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 8th largest privately held company in the United States with 31,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $30 billion. For more information about Reyes Holdings, visit the company website at www.reyesholdings.com.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly-trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington DC, and Windy City Distributing. Across 39 facilities, our team of 7,000 people delivers over 260 million cases annually to over 100,000 retail accounts across the nation. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website at www.reyesbeerdivision.com.