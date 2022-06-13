Reyes Beer Division Closes Acquisition of Columbia Distributing in Northern California

ROSEMONT, IL – Reyes Beer Division (RBD) has officially closed on its acquisition of the Northern California business from Columbia Distributing in Sonoma and Marin counties. The new operations will now do business as Golden Brands.

“We look forward to officially welcoming our newest employees and customers to the Reyes Beer Division family,” said Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer for Reyes Beer Division. “We’re in the business of putting people first, which we believe fuels our success. By empowering and relying on the institutional knowledge of the expert local leaders and trusted frontline employees, we’re able to continue delivering our company’s purpose of connecting customers, consumers and brands every day, everywhere we operate.”

Tom Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division West said, “We are excited to hit the ground running with some of the best employees and brands in the business and are proud to start serving Sonoma and Marin counties.”

“I’d like to thank the Reyes team for a smooth transition over the last two months,” said Chris Steffanci, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Distributing. “I’m confident the strong business we built in Sonoma and Marin counties is in very good hands.”

The acquisition adds around 1,350 customers, approximately 4 million cases, and includes brands from key suppliers such as Constellation, Molson Coors, Lagunitas, Mark Anthony Brands, Sierra Nevada, Boston Beer, Heineken and Diageo, along with a great craft beer portfolio.

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of food and beverage items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.2 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald’s restaurant system; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a Midwest and West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 8th largest privately held company in the United States with +31,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $30 billion. For more information about Reyes Holdings, visit the company website at www.reyesholdings.com.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Greenco Distributing, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Michigan, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington, D.C. and Windy City Distributing. Across 42 facilities, our team of nearly 7,000 people delivers over 280 million cases annually to almost 100,000 retail accounts across the nation. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer brands and career opportunities, explore the company’s website at www.reyesbeerdivision.com.

About Columbia Distributing:

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best-known brands in the beverage business. Today Columbia Distributing and its 2,800 teammates service over 24,000 retail customers covering more than 135,000 square miles in Oregon and Washington. Columbia’s success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers’

needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its teammates, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities. For more information on Columbia Distributing, including employment opportunities, please visit www.coldist.com.