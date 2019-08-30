Revolution Brewing Releases Hazy-Hero Year-Round New England-Style IPA

CHICAGO – Revolution Brewing is bolstering its year-round lineup of canned beers with a new Hazy IPA offering. Hazy-Hero is a showcase of fruit-forward American hops built with a smooth, velvety body and easy finish. The beer will join Anti-Hero IPA as a permanent fixture throughout Revolution’s distribution.

“Hazy-Hero is really the next evolution of our Hazy IPA program, all the way from our first Brewpub batches of the style through the introduction of Northeast-Hero earlier this summer,” Revolution Brewmaster Jim Cibak said. “This one goes even further to bring in modern hops and the kind of smooth, tropical flavor profile that makes the style so popular.”

Two separate dry hop additions create Hazy-Hero’s transcendental flavor and contribute to the style-trademark hazy look. The first features Idaho 7, Citra, Sultana, and Centennial hop varieties. The second round is dry-hopped using Cashmere, Citra, Amarillo, and Mosaic. The resulting flavors are long on papaya, passionfruit, and melon, while remaining short on bitterness. A balanced finish keeps this beer refreshing all the way to the bottom of the can.

Six-packs of Hazy-Hero will be rolling off the line starting August 27th. This new year-round Hazy IPA will take the place of the current rotating six-pack of Hero Series beers, which will continue to be available in the League of Heroes IPA variety 12-pack.

About Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing is the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois, brewing only in Chicago between the original brewpub space in Logan Square and a production brewery and taproom in Avondale. Revolution currently distributes in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York City, Nashville, and Wisconsin.