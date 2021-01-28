Reuben’s Brews Releases Bear Mug Porter Brewed with Kuma Coffee

SEATTLE — Reuben’s latest coffee beer is a collaboration with their friends at Kuma Coffee, who they’ve partnered with on a number of projects over the years. They’re calling it “Bear Mug”. They’ve taken their classic Robust Porter to another level with the addition of a unique coffee blend featuring Kenyan and Honduran beans. Bear Mug is rich and roasty with an added layer of fruit sweetness from the Bear Mug coffee blend.

Bear Mug the beer will be available at the Taproom beginning today, as well as in limited distribution around the PNW.

This blend of beans is so tasty that it inspired Reuben’s to launch Reuben’s AM Brews, a new coffee project featuring special blends that will be available exclusively at Reuben’s Brews. Starting today at their Taproom, the same freshly roasted Kuma coffee Bear Mug blend that’s featured in the beer will be available in 12oz bags alongside cans of Bear Mug beer.

And starting Monday 2/1 Reuben’s AM Brews Bear Mug blend cold brew will be available at the Taproom on nitro and in cans to-go

For More Information:

https://reubensbrews.com/introducing-reubens-am-brews/