Reuben’s Brews Releases Bear Mug Porter Brewed with Kuma Coffee

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SEATTLE — Reuben’s latest coffee beer is a collaboration with their friends at Kuma Coffee, who they’ve partnered with on a number of projects over the years. They’re calling it “Bear Mug”. They’ve taken their classic Robust Porter to another level with the addition of a unique coffee blend featuring Kenyan and Honduran beans. Bear Mug is rich and roasty with an added layer of fruit sweetness from the Bear Mug coffee blend.
Bear Mug the beer will be available at the Taproom beginning today, as well as in limited distribution around the PNW.

This blend of beans is so tasty that it inspired Reuben’s to launch Reuben’s AM Brews, a new coffee project featuring special blends that will be available exclusively at Reuben’s Brews. Starting today at their Taproom, the same freshly roasted Kuma coffee Bear Mug blend that’s featured in the beer will be available in 12oz bags alongside cans of Bear Mug beer.

And starting Monday 2/1 Reuben’s AM Brews Bear Mug blend cold brew will be available at the Taproom on nitro and in cans to-go

For More Information:
https://reubensbrews.com/introducing-reubens-am-brews/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
02/04 - Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
Brewbound Podcast - Episode 9 -- State Guild Leaders Discuss 2021 Priorities
01/28 - Brewbound Podcast - Episode 9 -- State Guild Leaders Discuss 2021 Priorities
Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
02/11 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
Brewbound Podcast
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines
02/18 - Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.