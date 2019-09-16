Reuben’s Brews Refreshes Packaging and Logo

SEATTLE — Reuben’s Brews, a family-owned brewery known for its innovative and delicious beer is unveiling a refreshed look. The new packaging and branding is a visual expression of the brewery’s commitment to brewing without constraints, which they call Beer Unbound™. The refresh follows Reuben’s seventh anniversary and encompasses both the company’s roots and continued evolution.

“Our family brewery has experienced unbelievable growth over the past seven years,” said Adam Robbings, Co-founder, Reuben’s Brews. “We are continuously reinventing our beer lineup, always innovating, always refining. We felt it was time, as we celebrate our seventh anniversary, that our packaging and logo better reflect who we are as a brewery. Our birthday present to the brewery is packaging that is as innovative as the beer inside.”

The new look is an evolution for Washington State’s most awarded brewery, which began as home-brewing passion and was named after founder Adam and Grace Robbings’ eldest son. Since its founding in 2012, Reuben’s Brews has developed a loyal following across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

“When we first started, Reuben, our son, was just a baby – and we offered only five beers on tap,” said Grace Robbings, co-founder, Reuben’s Brews, “Now our little boy is nearly ten and the brewery has grown alongside him, with two tasting rooms and three breweries in the neighborhood allowing us to pour 36 taps of our own beer. We have also launched a cider named for Reuben’s younger brother, Warren!”

The new look will help customers more easily spot their favorite Reuben’s Brews beers in retail. Customers can look for the same varieties they know and love with refreshed looks that are on shelves now:

Crikey IPA

Pilsner

Hazealicious IPA

Robust Porter

Moreish IPA

Razzmatazz

Reuben’s Brews tapped Pittsburgh-based branding firm Top Hat Design to partner with for the visual evolution.

“An incredibly popular and highly-respected brand like Reuben’s is instantly recognizable to their legions of loyal drinkers,” said Aaron Easler, Creative Director and Partner, Top Hat, “as we developed this creative evolution, we knew it was paramount to maintain recognition but usher in a look that visually represents the company’s ‘Beer Unbound’ philosophy. This new look is a solidification of the stake Reuben’s has already claimed – as an instant fixture among the respected breweries in the Pacific Northwest.”

The refreshed packaging can now be found on store shelves. The first beer to feature the new design is the brand-new Moreish IPA, which debuts as a classic seasonal 6-pack across the Pacific Northwest. Beer lovers are encouraged to follow Reuben’s Brews on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@reubensbrews) for details on upcoming events and beer releases. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com.

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At our family brewery we brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. We know making that extra effort is worth it. From your everyday favorites beers to our innovative new releases, we help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

Find Reuben’s Brews in the Pacific Northwest, at its Taproom located at 5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard, open seven days a week 11am – 10pm, or the recently opened Brewtap at 800 NW 46th St. in Seattle from Thursday – Friday, 3pm – 10pm, and Saturday – Sunday, 12pm to 10pm. For more information, visit www.reubensbrews.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@reubensbrews).