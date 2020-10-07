Reuben’s Brews Implements Ekos Business Management Software

SEATTLE– Reuben’s Brews, Washington state’s most-awarded brewery, has implemented Ekos as its business management software. The brewery, which produced 21,000 barrels in 2019, will use Ekos to manage inventory, production, sales, and accounting, and will integrate the software with its other digital tools to build a best-of-breed ERP solution.

With Ekos, Reuben’s Brews can:

Track raw materials, ingredients and packaging inventory

Manage recipes and production processes

Run reports to better understand costs and key business metrics

Complete accounting tasks easily by integrating with QuickBooks

Forecast and manage inventory and sales

“We chose Ekos because we wanted a user-friendly, best-of-breed solution that is focused on the user experience,” said Adam Robbings, co-founder at Reuben’s Brews. “With Ekos, our business management system will work for us, rather than us working around our system.”

Previously, Reuben’s Brews was using another brewery ERP system, but found that the brewery team was spending valuable time trying to get the software to work. By switching to Ekos, the team will be able to work faster and more efficiently, and have better access to accurate data and business metrics.

The Reuben’s team is already seeing benefits of the features in Ekos, especially with inventory management. Reuben’s Brews tasting rooms manager Ashley Hermosillo said, “Being able to see what we have in a warehouse at any given time using the brewery floor plan has reduced the time we spend on running reports and helps us to see where changes need to be made quickly.”

“Our goal in creating Ekos is to make our customers’ lives better on a daily basis. We strive to help them to work efficiently so they can spend more time making and selling beer instead of wasting precious hours on data entry in front of a computer,” said Ekos CEO Josh McKinney. “We’re excited to welcome Reuben’s Brews to the Ekos team so we can help them continue to be a leader in the craft beer industry and set an example for others to follow.”

To learn more about Ekos and its business management software, visit goekos.com.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers. With more than 15,000 users in 40 countries, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales, and accounting. As a central digital hub for your business, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com.

