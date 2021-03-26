Reuben’s Brews and Métier Brewing Co. Join Forces to Develop Diverse Leadership for the Brewing Industry

SEATTLE – As a well-known African proverb says, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” The newly formed Mosaic State Brewers Collective, a collaboration between Reuben’s Brews and Métier Brewing Company to develop diverse leadership for the brewing industry, was inspired by that proverb when defining the program’s empowering motto: Go Far, Go Together.

The Mosaic State Brewers Collective is a dynamic new mentorship program launching this summer to develop future leaders in the brewing industry who are reflective of our nation’s diversity. According to a 2019 report from the Brewers Association, 88% of the people who own craft breweries are white while only 4% are American Indian or Alaska Native, 2% are Asian, 2% are Hispanic, and just 1% are Black.

Driven by Reuben’s Co-Founder and Director of the Reuben’s Brews Foundation Grace Robbings and Métier Brewing Company General Manager Dreux Dillingham, the ambitious program offers an insightful curriculum, practical experience, and authentic mentorship that will open opportunities for historically underrepresented groups, ultimately enriching the culture and broadening the perspective of the brewing industry to better represent the diverse communities of which it is an essential part.

“Informal mentorship has long played an important role in the craft brewing industry,” said Dr. J Jackson-Beckham (she/her/Dr.), the Equity & Inclusion Partner for the Brewers Association and Principal of Crafted For all. “Formalizing mentoring relationships will help us to strategically remove barriers to access and advancement and extend opportunities to underrepresented and marginalized groups. ”

Beginning in June and limited to 10 participants, the program will take place over the course of three distinct levels: Do I have a place in this industry? Where is my place in this industry? How can I become a leader in this industry? In addition to Grace and Dreux, participants will receive invaluable guidance from an inspiring group of mentors selected from each sector of the beer community and adjacent retail and manufacturing businesses. Mentors include Brewmaster and Pink Books Society Leader Annie Johnson, Reuben’s Co-Founder Adam Robbings, Stoup Brewing Founder Robyn Schumacher, Georgetown Brewing Co-Founder Manny Chao, and Métier Brewing CEO Rodney Hines among several other industry leaders. The curriculum is also rich with hands-on experience covering everything from recipe design to brewing, cellaring, packaging, marketing, and sales. The final level focuses on business planning and management skills in partnership with the Consulting & Business Development Center at University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. Complete details on the curriculum and mentors can be found at https://reubensbrews.com/foundation/msbc.

“Seeing yourself reflected in the work you choose to do and having peers or mentors to lean on in order to grow is an important part of being successful,” said Dillingham. “It’s something I didn’t have early on in my own career and being able to provide that opportunity as an entry point for the future leaders of this industry is what we are passionate about. MBC is proud to collaborate with Reuben’s to create a more inclusive craft beer community for all.”

To raise awareness and essential funds for this vital new program, Reuben’s and Métier are together releasing Ombili IPA, a citrusy West Coast IPA that bounces with bright aromas of tangerine and a layered hop profile featuring Citra, Sabro, and Azacca hops. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of Ombili IPA will support the Mosaic State Brewers Collective, and the production of the beer was made possible by generous donations from Gambrinus Malting, Skagit Valley Malting, Haas, Roy Farms, and the Kennedy Group. Ombili IPA will be available starting Thursday March 25th at the Reuben’s Taproom and Métier’s Beer Hall, then will make its way into distribution around the Pacific Northwest the following week.

The artwork adorning the Ombili (pronounced “ohm-bee-lee”) IPA cans was inspired by the vibrant fabrics used by the people of Namibia, where Grace served with the Peace Corps as a volunteer teacher. “In the local Oshiwambo dialect of the area of northern Namibia where I lived and worked, ‘Ombili’ means peace, harmony and all good things,” said Robbings. “It was so imbued in all interactions that the word came to be used in greetings and farewells, similar to how ‘Aloha’ is used. Dreux and I chose this name because the power of peace and reconciliation is a driving force of the work we’re doing through the Mosaic State Brewers Collective.”

Reuben’s and Métier invite everyone who is interested to visit reubensbrews.com/foundation/msbc to find complete details about the program and to submit an application to get started.

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At their employee-owned family brewery they brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. They know that making that extra effort is worth it. From their everyday favorite beers to innovative new releases, they help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

The Reuben’s Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard) is open daily 12pm-9pm. The space has been updated for the times, featuring an expanded outdoor seating area and To-Go Store. They strictly adhere to all current state and local health precautions to keep their customers and team safe. Customers are invited to order online for contactless pickup at reubensbrews.com/shop or stop by for walk-up purchase. The Brewtap (800 NW 46th St. in Ballard) is closed until further notice. Visit reubensbrews.com for details, and follow @reubensbrews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.

About Métier Brewing Company

Metier means “one’s calling,” and at Metier Brewing Company our calling is brewing damn good beer and building stronger communities to inspire bigger dreams for all. We experiment with brews that are innovative and accessible. With commitment to craft in mind, we brew with intention and integrity, and never compromise. Our belief is that great beer paired with dialogue can lead to community building and strengthening. As one of the few black-owned breweries in the country, we know representation matters, so we strive to provide an environment where all can feel welcome. Our kid-pet-and-event-friendly taproom in Woodinville’s Artisan Hill District features our award-winning beers, local cider and wine, our own in-house nitro brewed coffee, and freshly made Hop Tonic.

MBC’s taproom is open Thursday-Sunday, and currently adheres to all COVID protocols, including limited capacity. We’ve implemented a reservation system at exploretock.com/metierbrewing/ so you can secure your spot in our warehouse or heated patio area. You can also order online for pick up at metier-brewing-company.square.site/ if you’re not quite ready to hang out in public. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @metierbrewing to stay updated on our beer releases, food truck schedule, and all things MBC! metierbrewing.com

For More Information:

https://reubensbrews.com/foundation/msbc/