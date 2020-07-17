Rekorderlig Lower-Sugar, Lower-Calorie Cider Arrives in the U.S.

NEW YORK — Rekorderlig, a Beautifully Swedish premium hard cider, is thrilled to announce the release of their lower sugar, lower calorie product in the United States. The naturally gluten free, vegan friendly, lightly carbonated fruit hard cider is created and imported from Vimmerby, Sweden.

Rekorderlig is now one of the lowest calorie hard ciders in the market, with 70% less sugar and only 110 calories. The new cider formula has been adapted to the current lifestyle climate, appealing to health-conscious consumers and at-home bartenders.

Made with 100% European apples, Rekorderlig is a blend of fruit and water from Europe’s most naturally accredited spring. It is created in a fourth-generation family brewery, which dates back over 150 years.

Rekorderlig recognized the continued shift toward health and wellness and, after two years of careful research and development, modified the liquid to appeal to a broader set of consumers. With 4.5% ABV, this liquid strongly replicates the original formula, whilst reducing overall sugar and calorie content.

A multiple award-winning cider, Rekorderlig is distributed nationally across the US and sells more than 10 million cases globally every year. It’s also an extremely versatile liquid and can be used to make very simple but delicious 2-step cocktails, or much more complex ones too.

Rekorderlig is a Beautifully Swedish way to incorporate cider into your next cocktail creation or drinking occasion. Incorporating a 1oz of spirit with a can of Rekorderlig creates delicious and non-labor intensive cocktail for indoor and outdoor sharing. Start the Swedish way with Rekorderlig Hard Cider!

For More Information

rekorderlig.com