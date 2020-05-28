Regatta Craft Mixers Expands Commercial Team

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. – Regatta Craft Mixers, producer of award-winning, premium mixers, is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial team, adding four new professionals to the company’s sales and marketing departments. Joining the Regatta Craft Mixer team are Jay Li, Marketing Director; Max Shlansky, National Sales Manager Liquor Channel; JulieZarou, Field Marketing Manager; and Sean Chalker, Area Sales Manager SoutheastRegion. Together with senior management, Jay, Max, Julie and Sean are poised toexecute Regatta’s future growth strategy and focus on navigating the challengesof the times as the country and the industry prepares to emerge from COVID-19 lockdown.

Jay Li, Marketing Director, brings a wealth of experience to theRegatta team having most recently worked at Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) where hewas a Senior Associate Brand Manager on the craft and imported beer businesses.At ABI, Jay managed brands including Hoegaarden, Shock Top and CervezaPatagonia. He has experience leading challenger brands and national brands, aswell as launching flavor and package innovations. Jay brings a well-roundedperspective to the business through his brand building expertise and hisunderstanding of the wholesaler and retailer ecosystems.

Max Shlansky, National Sales Manager- Liquor Channel, joins theRegatta team with experience working in both the distributor and supplier sidesof the industry. Prior to joining Regatta, Max worked for the Abita BrewingCompany where he held the title of Area Sales Manager, managing distributionand wholesaler relationships in a multi-state territory. At Abita, Maxincreased volume and share of the mid-sized brewery while growing distributionin priority accounts and regional chain businesses. Max also has experienceworking as a Sales Representative with Union Beer Distributorsin NY where he managed on-premise retailers in Manhattan. Max brings awell-balanced mix of valuable experience in growing and managing a brand fromall sides of the three-tier system.

Julie Zarou, Field Marketing Manager, previously worked at TheInstitute of Culinary Education where she managed corporate and press events. Priorto that, Julie worked in account management at BBH New York and Ogilvy &Mather on a range of client accounts including Lipton Tea, Hershey and AIGrespectively. Julie brings a wealth of interpersonal, management andorganizational skills to the team.

Sean Chalker, Area Sales Manager Southeast Region, was promoted from asales coordinator role with Regatta in the NY metro area. Prior to joining Regatta, Sean worked for Kiawah Partners in Charleston, South Carolina as agraduate intern responsible for a range of projects including collaborating onthe Architectural Review Board regulating construction guidelines. Sean has areputation of being a trusted team player with excellent communication,analytical and problem-solving skills.

“We are thrilled to welcome these amazing and accomplished professionalsto the Regatta Craft Mixers team,” commented Sam Zarou, Regatta CEO. “Eachbrings their own mix of enthusiasm, determination and unique skills to thetable as we work our way through this unprecedented time and create theframework for success that will extend well into the future. I am already blownaway by the creativity and work ethic of our new team and can’t wait to see howthe future unfolds for Regatta Craft Mixers.”

Regatta Craft mixers are made with only the best natural ingredientsand crafted in small batches. All Regatta Mixers are American made, contain noartificial ingredients, no high fructose corn syrup, are non-GMO and are BPAand gluten-free. Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer and Regatta RoyalOak Ginger Ale were recently awarded Double Gold and Regatta Dry Citrus SparklingTonic was awarded Gold at the 2019 prestigious SIP Awards; the industry’s onlyinternational competition judged exclusively by consumers. The full line-up ofRegatta premium craft mixers creates a complex yet well-balanced flavor palatethat mixes well with any spirit and simply make better cocktails.

Regatta is currently offering free shipping and donating 15% ofall online orders to the USBG Bartender Emergency Relief Program through theend of June.

About RegattaCraft Mixers

Since 2006, Regatta has been making classic BermudaStone Ginger Beer, a premier mixer that has become widely recognized as theindustry standard. Now Regatta offers a full line of premium mixers and sodas,all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus SparklingTonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda andRegatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients andcreates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most discerning customers. Fornews and updates follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook and Instagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit www.regattacraftmixers.com.