Reformation Brewery to Release WDSTK Pale Ale

WOODSTOCK, Ga. – Reformation Brewery announced today the upcoming release of WDSTK Pale Ale, a new, draft-only exclusive made in collaboration with participating restaurants and retailers in the downtown area and Visit Woodstock GA, the official destination marketing agency for the city of Woodstock.

Described as a “light, crisp, and crushable grits ale,” WDSTK Pale Ale debuts at the 9th Annual Taste of WDSTK, on Thursday, April 25th and will be available exclusively at participating restaurants throughout the year including: Century House Tavern, Fire Stone Wood Fired Grill, Freight Kitchen & Tap, Ipps Pastaria, J. Miller’s Smokehouse, Partners Pizza, Reel Seafood & Steakhouse, Rootstock & Vine, Salt, and Truck & Tap.

Featuring a portion of grits in the recipe, along with late additions of Mosaic and Azacca hops, this sessionable pale ale is 4.8% ABV and was pioneered with the help of local businesses who convened over the last year for brainstorming and tasting sessions at Reformation Brewery’s newly opened R&D brewhouse.

“We wanted an easy drinking, flavorful option that would pair well with a wide range of dishes and downtown experiences,” says Spencer Nix, Reformation Brewery’s CEO & Cofounder. “Woodstock is a vibrant, thriving community, and our neighbors really came together to craft something special with this beer.”

“WDSTK Pale Ale is designed with Southern plates and city pastimes in mind,” said Brian Stockton, Woodstock’s Director of Economic & Downtown Development. “Made right here in the city, it’s a beer that appeals to those looking for simple, uncomplicated drinking that highlights our communities’ local flavor,” Stockton added.

The tap handles, made from repurposed railroad spikes, are forged with both the Visit Woodstock and Reformation brand elements by ironsmith Matthew Freeman of Original American Knifeworks. Woodstock-based design duo Mad & Dusty designed a logo that will be available on merchandise at the Woodstock Visitors Center soon.

To learn more about Woodstock, stop by the Visitors Center at 8588 Main Street or head to visitwoodstockga.com.

About Reformation Brewery:

Established October, 31 2013, Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that makes timeless, inspiring craft beer for the reformer in everyone. To learn more about Reformation Brewery, visit www.reformationbrewery.com or contact media@reformationbrewery.com. #setbeerfree, #northgamade. Twitter @reformationbrew | Instagram @reformationbrewery | Facebook /reformationbrewery.

