Reformation Brewery to Release Venus Barrel-Aged Belgian Dubbel

ATLANTA — This February, Georgia based Reformation Brewery is pleased to announce a collaboration and bottle release with Craft Women Connect, an organization “created to educate, empower, and promote unity among beer professionals and women within the craft beer community.”

Named Venus after the Roman Goddess and the planet of the same name, the beer is a barrel-aged Belgian Dubbel (7.8%) aged for a year in ASW Maris Otter whiskey barrels. Fig and blackberry were added in the final weeks of fermentation.

Conversations began in March of 2020, and eventually lead to a barrel-tasting process where founding members of Craft Women Connect hand selected the final barrel, one from ASW Distillery in Decatur that was filled with Reformation Brewery’s Belgian Dubbel. Members of the organization chose and added fruits, and also hand filled the final bottle conditioned product. Venus is available while supplies last starting the afternoon of Friday, February 19th from Reformation Brewery’s taprooms. Beer lovers are also encouraged to attend a Meet & Greet with the founding members of Craft Women Connect at 3pm on Sunday, Feb. 21 at Reformation Brewery’s Canton taproom, location at 225 Reformation Parkway Suite 500 in Canton, Georgia.

Those who wish to reserve the beer for brewery pickup and get alerts on availability can do so through the brewery’s online store at reformationstore.com. To opt in for email or text notifications of availability, drinkers can sign up for the brewery’s loyalty program.

About Reformation Brewery:

