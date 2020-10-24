Redemption Rock Brewing Co. Becomes Mass’s First Certified Benefit Corporation Craft Brewery

WORCESTER, MA – Redemption Rock Brewing Co. has announced it has achieved status as a Certified Benefit Corporation. The certification is the result of an assessment process in which B Lab (the non-profit organization that provides certification) reviewed and scored Redemption Rock’s performance across five categories: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment.

This certification makes the brewery the first Certified B Corp in Worcester, the first B Corp craft brewery in Massachusetts, and the third B Corp craft brewery in New England (joining The Alchemist in Vermont and Allagash in Maine).

Certified B Corporations™ (B Corps™) are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. In order to become a Certified B Corporation, a company must achieve the minimum verified score on their B Impact Assessment from B Lab. The minimum score to secure certification in 80, and Redemption Rock Brewing achieved an overall score of 96.8.

Since opening its doors in January 2019, Redemption Rock Brewing has been dedicated to using its business to support its community, employees, and the environment. Some of its key initiatives include:

Using blind hiring practices to promote improved diversity and inclusion in both the company and the craft beer industry.Providing all staff with a livable wage, training opportunities, and resources for education in the craft beer industry.Donating all cash tips to local nonprofit organizations (in 2019, Redemption Rock donated more than $35k to local nonprofits).Implementing composting and recycling across the business to reduce waste.Measuring and limiting water and energy usage in its brewing process.To learn more about Redemption Rock’s B Corp certification and the assessment process, please visit the Redemption Rock B Corp website (https://www.redemptionrock.beer/bcorp) or the company’s B Corp profile (https://bcorporation.net/directory/redemption-rock-brewing-co).

For more information: https://www.redemptionrock.beer/blog/2020/10/20/were-a-certified-benefit-corporation

