REBEL Hard Coffee Releases New Hard Latte Variety Pack

REBEL Hard Coffee is the first brand to bring a hard coffee variety pack to the market

Neenah, Wis. – Twelve5 Beverage Company has released its newREBEL Hard Coffee variety 8-pack featuring hard latte favorites such as the Mocha Hard Latte and Vanilla Hard Latte flavors, as well as two NEW and unique alcoholic coffee drinks – the Maple Pecan Hard Latte and Salted Caramel Hard Latte.

A first of its kind in the hard coffee category, the new REBEL Hard Coffee variety pack is an ideal spiked latte option for coffee enthusiasts with more than one flavor preference. In addition, the REBEL Hard Coffee variety 8-pack is a perfectly-sized coffee cocktail selection to bring to any socially-distanced brunch, game night or sports get-together.

“We are proud to be the first hard coffee brand to bring a variety pack to the market,” said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager – REBEL Hard Coffee. “Our team is dedicated to providing coffee and alcohol lovers great tasting, innovative hard coffee beverages to enjoy – from mocha to salted caramel.”

Exclusive to the REBEL Hard Coffee variety pack, the Maple Pecan Hard Latte and Salted Caramel Hard Latte will make its debut alongside the well-known and loved Mocha Hard Latte and Vanilla Hard Latte core flavors.

New REBEL Maple Pecan Hard Latte

Wonderfully sweet maple is mixed with buttery pecan that results in a truly delightful blend

100% Arabica coffee

Natural ingredients

5.0% ABV

New REBEL Salted Caramel Hard Latte

The right blend of sweet and salty are delivered through a balance of caramel and a touch of salt

100% Arabica coffee

Natural ingredients

5.0% ABV

Recently named the #1 hard coffee brand by Vinepair, the REBEL Hard Coffee variety pack includes two Mocha Hard Lattes, two Vanilla Hard Lattes, two Maple Pecan Hard Lattes, and two Salted Caramel Hard Lattes, totaling eight per pack. The variety pack will be available at the end of March in over 40 states and can be found in select grocery, convenience, and liquor stores. To find new and decidedly decadent REBEL hard coffee products, visit its store locator atrebelhardcoffee.com/find.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

REBEL Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of REBEL Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company’s products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.