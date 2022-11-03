R&D Brewing Selects West Coast Industry Veteran as Director of Brewing Operations

RALEIGH, North Carolina – Raleigh-based R&D Brewing has hired Mark Theisen to serve as their new Director of Brewing Operations.

Theisen, originally from San Diego, began his career at Mission Brewing before becoming head brewer at the famed Coronado Brewing Co., winner of the prestigious World Beer Cup Champion Best Mid-Sized Brewery & Brewmaster.

Seeking a new challenge and geography for him and his fiancee, Theisen made a short list of cities with exciting brew scenes including Austin, TX and Boston, MA, and the Triangle region of NC.

His search coincided with R&D’s hunt for the director position to continue their growth into a regional brewing powerhouse in the southeast.

“We are excited to have Mark on the team, it is an incredible opportunity to have such a highly regarded industry professional overseeing our brewing operations,” says Rachel Peterson, chief operating officer, R&D Brewing. “His expertise in the brewing industry and commitment to the vision of R&D Brewing are integral to our future growth and success.”

While proudly based in Raleigh, NC, R&D Brewing is quickly making a name for itself as one of the fastest-growing breweries in North Carolina. From their multiple U.S. Open Beer Championship medal-winning Seven Saturdays IPA and Riviera Lager to their partnerships with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes (Storm Brew), the NCAA’s Deacon Brew (the official craft beer of Wake Forest University), and Mountain Brew (the official craft beer of Appalachian State University) to their ownership of Bull Durham Beer Co. (the first brewery in a minor league stadium), is anything but ordinary.

“R&D is making a name for itself not just for their award-winning, delicious beers, but also for their intentional and smart growth” says Theisen. “I’m thrilled to join a team with a strong foundation and commitment to quality and the willingness to try new things and take risks.”

Theisen plans on potentially incorporating some of the styles made famous by west coast breweries like a West Coast IPA–in good time.

Theisen is active in the hiking and art communities. He, his fiancee, Lina, and their dogs, Charlotte and Jellybean, are quickly becoming regulars in the NC brewery scene.

For More Information:

https://rndbrewing.com