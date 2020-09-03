Ranch Water Hard Seltzer Adds Spicy and Grapefruit Flavors

HOUSTON, Texas-– Lone River Ranch Water, founded by native West Texan Katie Beal Brown, is an easy-drinking, 80-calorie, and 4% ABV hard seltzer inspired by the famous cocktail out of far West Texas. Lone River’s namesake Original Ranch Water hard seltzer quickly became a favorite, flying off the shelves this summer after launching in statewide in Texas and Tennessee. Just four months after launch, Lone River expands its portfolio with two new flavors available this week in retail stores and through delivery partners – Spicy Ranch Water and Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water.

“With our new flavors, we wanted to continue to lean into our Texas roots by using local ingredients and looking to simple cocktails in the spirits category for inspiration,” Katie Beal Brown, Founder & CEO says. “With that in mind, we landed on using jalapeño, the official pepper of Texas, in our Spicy Ranch Water and Red Grapefruit, sourced from the Rio Grande Valley, in our Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water.”

Spicy Ranch Water is the Original Ranch Water hard seltzer recipe with a Texas kick. Made with 100% organic agave, natural lime juice, and a hint of jalapeño, this flavor is sure to keep you warm in the chilly fall months to come. The Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water offers a different flavor profile with a Texas-sized squeeze of Rio Red Grapefruit juice, 100% organic agave, and natural lime juice. Rio Red Grapefruit became the official fruit of Texas in 1993, providing a taste of the “Lone Star State” in every sip.

All Lone River Ranch Water varieties, sold in a six-pack (suggested retail price $8.99), are available in Texas and Tennessee at major retailers such as H-E-B, Central Market, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Albertsons, 7-Eleven, Total Wine & More, Specs, as well as hundreds of independent stores. For more information and to find a location near you, visit loneriverbevco.com.

About Lone River Beverage Company

Founded in 2019 by native Texan Katie Beal Brown, Lone River Beverage Company and its namesake Ranch Water hard seltzer are rooted in tradition and taste from the high desert of Far West Texas. At 80 calories and 4% ABV per can, Lone River Ranch Water brings an easy-drinking twist to Texas’ classic cocktail. Lone River products Original, Spicy, and Rio Red Grapefruit hard seltzer are sold across Texas and Tennessee in over 2,400 retail doors such as H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Food City, Total Wine & More, Specs, as well as independent stores. Lone River is also available via delivery platforms Drizly and Minibar. To learn more, visit www.loneriverbevco.com. Enjoy Responsibly.

