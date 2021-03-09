Ranch Rider Spirits Names Former Deep Eddy President John Scarborough as New CEO

Scarborough will guide the company through expansion into eight new markets, including California and Florida.

AUSTIN — Austin-based Ranch Rider Spirits is taking the hard seltzer market by storm, with a new CEO at the helm: John Scarborough. Scarborough comes to Ranch Rider from his previous role as President of Deep Eddy Vodka, bringing deep industry experience to guide Ranch Rider’s rapid brand growth and distribution expansion.

The hiring coincides with Ranch Rider’s upcoming expansion with Republic National Distributing Company across eight new markets, including California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida. Ranch Rider’s line of beverages, led by its flagship take on the iconic Texas ranch water cocktail (reposado tequila, real squeezed lime & seltzer), has disrupted the industry as consumers fatigued by mass-produced seltzers search for better tasting, spirit-based, authentic options. The company just completed another successful financing and is set to continue its rapid growth in 2021 with plans to sell to 10,000 retail outlets by the end of the year. By the end of its first year in business in 2020, Ranch Rider had outpaced industry leader High Noon and emerged as the number one selling ready-to-drink spirit brand in Texas, and the second-highest selling nationwide on the Uber-owned delivery service Drizly.

“Ranch Rider is a standout product in the RTD market, and I am excited to be joining this fantastic team ready to execute a vision for growth that’s as strong as the brand,” said CEO John Scarborough. “As a brand born in Austin, Texas, Ranch Rider Spirits is inspired by what makes our community so great – hard work, an appreciation for quality, and the joy of sharing what you love with the people you care about.”

Scarborough’s leadership will ensure Ranch Rider capitalizes on the opportunity for continued growth in Texas, as well as in the newly expanded markets. During Scarborough’s nine year tenure with Deep Eddy, the brand grew from a local Austin favorite, to a spirits powerhouse with a nationwide footprint selling over 1.4 million cases annually.

“What we love about John and the model he implemented at Deep Eddy is that as they grew, they gave back to each and every community they entered. Just last month, during the Texas winter storms, we partnered with Texas icon Leon Bridges and matched donations to Austin Mutual Aid and Dallas Mutual Aid, raising over $57,000 for Texans in need. We plan on supporting our communities all year,” said co-founder Brian Murphy.

The company is committed to crafting simple, delicious seltzers that feature quality spirits, premium ingredients and no added sugar; an idea that has been the core of Ranch Rider since the product was born in the back of a food truck in Austin, TX. Everything from the Jalisco, Mexico-sourced reposado tequila, to the fresh citrus from the Rio Grande Valley, to the aesthetic of the can artwork, is designed to pay tribute to the quality of the product.

“We’re here to disrupt the hard seltzer category with a product that is hand-crafted from legendary Mexican and American Southwestern recipes. We are what you reach for when you graduate from your malt-based hard seltzer,” said co-founder Quentin Cantu. “When you crack open a can it tastes like you mixed premium tequila or vodka with fruits picked fresh from your backyard. The flavor explodes out of the can.”

“After a great first year in Texas that ended with Ranch Rider performing well in their category, we’re excited to continue the partnership and expand with them into new markets,” Scott Lammert, Executive Vice President of Supplier Business Development, said. “The RTD category is exploding and Ranch Rider is uniquely positioned to capitalize on that growth.”

About Ranch Rider Spirits Co.

Founded in 2019 and born during long shifts on a food truck, Ranch Rider Spirits Co., is an Austin-based hard seltzer company. Each can features premium spirits and better-for-you ingredients, free from added sweeteners, coloring, preservatives or “natural flavors”. Ranch Rider offers three Southwestern flavorsand a 6-pack variety pack. Visit www.ranchriderspirits.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @ranchriderspirits. Full retail locator at RanchRiderSpirits.com/find.

