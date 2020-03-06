Radeberger Gruppe USA Announces Distribution of Sion German Kölsch in US

NORWALK, Conn. – Radeberger Gruppe USA, an importer of brands of its parent company Radeberger Gruppe, the leading German brewing group, today announced that it has expanded its distribution throughout the United States of Sion, an Authentic German Kölsch beer brewed in Cologne, Germany.

Straw in color, Sion is a top-fermented beer that has a light bitterness on the palate, but yields to a smooth, refreshing finish which makes it highly drinkable and enjoyable all year long. It sits at 4.8% ABV.

The origins of the brewery site where Sion is produced dates back to 1318 in the shadows of the Cologne Cathedral in Germany, which is displayed on the packaging. The brewery was destroyed in 1942 during World War II, but began brewing again in 1945 and started its reconstruction in 1951 under the leadership of Hans Sion. In addition to serving as master brewer, Sion became city councilor and the mayor of Cologne, before co-founding the Kölsch Convention in 1986 which regulates that only beers brewed in Cologne, Germany can be designated authentic Kölsch beers.

“We’re proud to import a true authentic beer experience – straight from the heart of Cologne, Germany,” said Dave Deuser, CEO of Sales & Marketing for Radeberger Gruppe USA. “In recent years, there have been a variety of Kölsch-style beers in the market, but in order to be a true Kölsch beer – it must be brewed in Cologne, Germany. Sion is delicious and sessionable – we see tremendous opportunity ahead thanks to its refreshing profile. It’s a terrific alternative to other beers currently out on the market,” he added.

Sion Kolsch is available throughout the United States in kegs and newly re-designed 6-pack, 11.2oz bottles.

About Radeberger Gruppe USA

Radeberger Gruppe USA is an importer of brands of its parent company, Radeberger Gruppe, Germany’s largest brewery group belonging to the family business Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld. With a clear commitment to the regionality and the high emotional boosting of its brands, Radeberger Gruppe is cultivating German beer and beverage diversity and is actively developing the German beer and drink market with an innovative company model. Radeberger Gruppe USA’s distribution includes Radeberger Pilsner, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, Sion, Clausthaler, Clausthaler Grapefruit, DAB and Braufactum.