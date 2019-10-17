Pyramid Brewing Co. Launches Blazing Bright Hazy IPA

SEATTLE – Pyramid Brewing Co. has announced the introduction of its first-ever packaged hazy IPA, Blazing Bright. Starting October 15, Blazing Bright will be available year-round as the eighth beer in Pyramid’s annual line-up. This medium-bodied brew, with its hazy, golden amber hue and strong tropical flavors, will brighten up taste buds and remind everyone in the Pacific Northwest to embrace the sunshine, even on the cloudy days to come. Blazing Bright will be available in6-pack, 12 oz. cans at local grocers throughout the Pacific Northwest, and in draft at local bars in the region and the Pyramid Alehouse in Seattle.

Featuring a tropical mix of mango, pineapple and stone fruit, Blazing Bight is easy-drinking and refreshing with a slight lingering bitterness. Pale Ale Malts, Wheat Malt, Flaked Wheat and Flaked Barley malts are combined with Nugget and Cascade Hops to craft this 6.5% ABV juicy brew that is sure to satisfy craft beer aficionados and anyone enjoying or missing the sunshine.

“Blazing Bright tastes as good as it looks, like a sunrise in a glass,” said Ryan Pappe, head brewer, Pyramid Brewing Co. “We tested this beer formore than a year-and-a-half in our innovation brewery in Seattle and it quickly became a fan favorite. Now that we’ve perfected it, we know our customers will be thrilled with the result. Whether enjoying a backyard barbecue, watching a game or getting out on the trail, Blazing Bright is perfect for everyone who wants to enjoy the adventures to come and embrace the sunrise.”

As part of its Brews That Doinitiative to fight hunger in the Pacific Northwest, Pyramid will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of Blazing Bright – whether sold in cans at retail or at the Pyramid Alehouse in Seattle’s SoDo district – to Oregon Food Bank and Food Lifeline of Western Washington. Through September, Brews That Dohas generated more than $150,000 for these incredible organizations.

About Pyramid Brewing Co.

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Pyramid Brewing Co. crafts some of the PNW’s favorite brews from its year-round ales and lagers to the seasonal and Brewer’s Reserve series. In 1984, Pyramid discovered a new way of crafting beer, bringing together adventure, friends and bold new flavors and innovation. Today, Pyramid shares this spirit through its craft beers, and at its breweries and alehouses in Seattle and Portland. Pyramid Brewing Co. is part of the North American Breweries (NAB) family of breweries and brands with a purpose. To find your Pyramid, visit: www.pyramidbrew.com