Proof Brewing Company Releases La La Land IPA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Proof Brewing Co. released the highly anticipated La La Land West Coast-style IPA in 6-pack cans in the brewery’s new tasting room on Friday, March 15. La La Land will be added to the year-round line up with limited distribution in Florida. East meets West in our homage to the classic West Coast-style, featuring bright aromas and flavors of citrus and tropical fruit, with a crisp, resinous bitterness, and a vibrant balance of hops and malts for any landscape.

“Our new production facility has given us the space to increase our line-up of beers,” said Angela Burroughs, Proof Brewing Company’s founder. “This release of La La Land has been a long time coming and a fan favorite for years. It’s exciting to be able to provide our customers with a beer they’ve been wanting.”

La La Land will be added next to Eightfive-0 American Pale Ale and Mango Wit Belgian Wit with Proof Brewing Co.’s Lager joining the market in April. La La Land’s distribution will begin in Tallahassee and continue to spread throughout the market everywhere Eightfive-0 or Mango Wit cans can be found.

“Our commitment to quality and consistency has been the biggest factor in determining the timeline for the La La Land launch,” said Byron Burroughs, Proof Brewing Company’s founder. “The new laboratory ensures a superior product for our customers and greater production space insures the ability to meet the market demands.”

About Proof Brewing

Founded by Byron & Angela Burroughs in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers. Proof Brewing Co. produces big, bold, flavorful beers and remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. The brewery has received numerous awards and recognition from the world renowned Hunahpu’s Day, US Open Beer Championship, Best Florida Beer and Paste Magazine. Proof Brewing Company is a proud member of the Florida Brewers Guild. For more information, visit www.proofbrewingco.com, Facebook: PBCBeer, Twitter: proofbrewingco and Instagram: proofbrewingco