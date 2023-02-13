Prison Pals Brewing Launches Their Latest Smoothie Brew

DORAL, Florida – Our greatest desire is finally here and canned! Prison Pals launches their latest brewed smoothie series number 8, “Desire” with strawberry and blood orange. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and sour. Every sip will truly have you falling deeper in love. On Valentine’s Day beer lovers can switch it from flowers and chocolates by gifting their lovers “Desire”. Desire is a smoothie style Sour Ale with an Alcohol volume of 5%. Now part of their year-round lineup of smoothie brews. This latest addition is the 4th beer in their smoothie series.

Prison Pals was founded in 2019 by Juan Pipkin and his four friends Diego Setti, Bruno Laperchuck, Matias Moroni, and Gabriel Sarasqueta. The brewing company is located in South Florida serving the highest quality and drinkable smoothie sours, hazy IPAs, and lagers. The brewery is based in Doral, Florida and the tap room is located in Oakland Park, Florida. You can also find Prison Pals at retailers across 16 states. Guests are able to enjoy beers and mingle with friends in the taproom.

“Prison Pals”–the captivating name is described by the owners as an expression of their escape from Argentina due to the desperate need to flee economic turmoil. One thing shared in common by the owners is brewing beers with two essential characteristics: high quality and high drinkability. Prison Pals is proud to offer three styles of beer that fit those qualities; smoothie sours, hazy IPAs, and classic lagers. Smoothie sours are thick and fruity about 40% of fruit in weight. Hazy IPAs were a must and the first one Setti created is the Hop abduction. Prison Pals Brewery is open and is rapidly growing in the South Florida community.

Prison Pals brewery is located at 8302 NW 14th St, Doral, FL 33126. The Prison Pals Taproom is located at 3555 N Dixie HWY, in Oakland Park, FL, 33334.

For More Information:

https://prisonpalsbc.com