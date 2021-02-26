Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Releases Blueberry Berliner Weisse for International Women’s Day

Carrollton, Georgia — From behind the scenes to slinging beer, the Women of Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Co. in Carrollton, GA got together to brew this visually stunning blueberry Berliner Weisse.

Busting their blueberries day in and day out, we dedicate this beer to THE WOMEN OF THE WORLD! BLOOBS is delightfully tart, gorgeous in color, and now available in 4pk 16oz cans beginning Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00pm EST.

Pre-order is available using the Oznr app or you can risk it for the biscuit and pick up a 4pk when you stop by our Taproom. This is a Market release so ask your favorite GA retailer for some BLOOBS.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/220422073137745