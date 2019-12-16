PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer Adds Blood Orange Chili Flavor

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is bringing some warmth this winter with its new rotational flavor – Blood Orange Chili. This is the third rotational flavor for the independent, woman-owned alcohol seltzer brand and will be hitting shelves in six-packs at the turn of the new year.

PRESS Blood Orange Chili features velvety citrus notes that shine against a zing of fleeting heat and splash of mellowing sweetness.

“I’ve been working to bring Blood Orange Chili to market for years,” said Amy Walberg, founder of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer. “This flavor is exotic, mischievous and totally unexpected. It’s one of my favorites, and I think people are going to love it!”

The ultra-premium alcohol seltzer brand is producing 20,000 cases of its newest rotation — a two-fold increase in production from its previous Pear Chamomile and Apple Cinnamon rotational flavors.

“Our previous rotational flavors performed beyond our expectations,” said Walberg. “Apple Cinnamon in particular was in such high demand this fall that people told us they were driving across state to find it. This round, we’re producing twice as much to hopefully make it easier for our fans to get their hands on it.”

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is crafted with all-natural ingredients at 110 calories and 4% ABV. The ultra-premium seltzer comes in four flagship flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Grapefruit Cardamom, Lime Lemongrass and Pomegranate Ginger. Blood Orange Chili is available as a seasonal rotation. Previous rotational flavors include Pear Chamomile and Apple Cinnamon.

Currently, PRESS can be found in retail stores and on-premise throughout Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California (Southern), Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

PRESS was founded in 2015 by Amy Walberg when she couldn’t find a premium alcohol seltzer on the market. In between working a full-time job in advertising – and second full-time job as a single parent to a baby and toddler – she started experimenting with different flavor profiles and created PRESS’ first flavor, Pomegranate Ginger, from her kitchen in Milwaukee! A friend of a friend connected her with a beverage manufacturer and she took the risk to leave her corporate job and dive headfirst into bringing PRESS to market.

Amy’s vision for PRESS really sets it apart. She sought to create an elevated seltzer experience that would appeal to discerning consumers like herself through “foodie” flavor profiles and understated, sophisticated branding. She also uniquely crafted PRESS at a lower ABV (4%) to be more sessionable, which also allows for the complex and subtle flavor notes to break through.

Despite going up against the multi-million dollar ad budgets of the corporate owned brands, PRESS continues to cement its place as the premium offering, winning over consumers and media alike. Chowhound.com named it the best tasting hard seltzer – beating out White Claw, Bon & Viv, Smirnoff and Truly, Food52.com named it a “close-second” in its taste test, BestProducts.com editors named PRESS to its “Best of the Best 2019” list, and PRESS was the only independent brand to earn a spot on Eat This, Not That!’s round up of best spiked seltzers. Martha Stewart Living also named PRESS one of its favorite woman-owned food brands.

