PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer Expands Distribution to 8 States

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, the largest independent alcohol seltzer brand and only woman-owned, announced it has entered eight additional states in the first quarter of 2019.

As of March, PRESS is now be available in 29 states. New markets include Alabama, Arizona, California (Southern), Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio and Oklahoma. Existing PRESS markets include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin.

“When I founded PRESS in 2015 there were no premium products in the category,” said Amy Walberg, founder of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer. “It’s exciting to see consumers responding so positively to PRESS’ elevated flavor profiles and refined seltzer experience. We’re aggressively seeking opportunities to enter even more states this year in order to meet the increasing consumer demand for a premium alcohol seltzer.”

In 2019, PRESS is entering major grocers, including Sprouts, and increasing existing shelf space in Target, Whole Foods and Total Wine & More.

PRESS is available in four flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Pomegranate Ginger, Grapefruit Cardamom and Lime Lemongrass. A new flavor, Pear Chamomile, will be released under limited edition in April. Each flavor is crafted at 110 calories or less with 4 percent ABV.

To find a retailer, visit enjoyPRESS.com.

About PRESS

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is crafted with all-natural ingredients in a unique blend of fruits and spices for a light, crisp flavor profile and carbon-filtered to remove gluten. It was founded in 2015 by Amy Walberg, an avid seltzer fan who could not find a premium alcohol seltzer on the market. In less than four years, the midwestern mother of two has grown the company to be the largest independent alcohol seltzer brand, and it stands alone as the only woman-owned brand. Today, PRESS can be found in 29 states and in major grocers such as Target, Whole Foods and Total Wine & More. PRESS is available in four flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Pomegranate Ginger, Grapefruit Cardamom and Lime Lemongrass. A new flavor, Pear Chamomile, will be released under limited edition late Spring 2019. To learn more about PRESS and find a retailer, visit enjoyPRESS.com.