Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer Adds Limited Edition Pear Chamomile Flavor to Lineup

MILWAUKEE — PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer, the largest independent alcohol seltzer brand and only woman-owned, added Pear Chamomile to its lineup of elevated flavors under limited edition this month. The new flavor delicately combines the sweetness of ripe pear, a touch of vanilla and soothing chamomile with a crisp, effervescent finish.

“PRESS is committed to delivering unique, high-end flavor profiles to our discerning customers,” said Amy Walberg, founder of PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer. “We worked tirelessly to get the balance of pear and chamomile notes just right and are proud to share this unexpected pairing.”

Pear Chamomile is crafted with all-natural ingredients at 110 calories and 4% ABV. The limited edition flavor is available in 6 packs.

Additionally, PRESS is further distinguishing itself as the premium alcohol seltzer through new bold, sophisticated packaging. PRESS 12-count variety and 6-count single flavor packs are now sold in midnight blue packaging. Inside, the slim cans will maintain the understated aesthetic PRESS fans appreciate.

To find a retailer or inquire about distribution opportunities, visit enjoyPRESS.com.

About PRESS

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer is crafted with all-natural ingredients in a unique blend of fruits and spices for a light, crisp flavor profile and carbon-filtered to remove gluten. It was founded in 2015 by Amy Walberg, an avid seltzer fan who couldn’t find a premium alcohol seltzer on the market. In less than four years, the midwestern mother of two has grown the company to be the largest independent alcohol seltzer brand, and it stands alone as the only woman-owned brand.

Today, PRESS can be found in 29 states and in major grocers such as Giant, Hannifords, Jewel Osco, Smiths, Target, Total Wine & More, Wegmans and Whole Foods. PRESS is available in four flavors: Blackberry Hibiscus, Pomegranate Ginger, Grapefruit Cardamom and Lime Lemongrass. Pear Chamomile is available under limited edition. To learn more about PRESS and find a retailer, visit enjoyPRESS.com.