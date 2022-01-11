Portland Cider Co. Releases Blueberry Bourbon Basil in Collaboration with Blue Star Donuts

CLACKAMAS, Oregon – Portland Cider Co., one of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, has announced the upcoming release of Blueberry Bourbon Basil in collaboration with Blue Star Donuts, an iconic Portland-based donut shop.

The cider is inspired by Blue Star Donuts’ sweet and colorful Blueberry Bourbon Basil donut, one of the company’s most popular products, which combines fresh sweet blueberries, fragrant basil, and a splash of good local bourbon for a hint of caramel depth. Like the donut, Portland Cider Co.’s Blueberry Bourbon Basil cider features a blend of bright blueberries, fresh herbal basil and deep, rich bourbon notes from oak aging.

“With the peak of the Portland rainy season approaching, it’s nice to have something bright and cheery to celebrate with,” said Helen Lewis, Marketing Director at Portland Cider Co. “This has been a challenging year for many Portland businesses, and we’re excited to have a reason to collaborate and raise a can to one of our favorites, Blue Star Donuts!”

The “Triple B,” as the Blueberry Bourbon Basil cider is affectionately known, was first made in a very small batch for National Donut Day in 2017, and it sold out in just two weeks. The following year, a larger batch was gone in just one month. With the company’s launch of 19.2 ounce “Proper Pint” cans in 2019, they were finally able to package the cider and distribute it more broadly. It was released in 6-packs for the first time in 2020, and its popularity continues to rise.

The collaboration with Blue Star Donuts goes back to the bakery’s early days; Blue Star has used Portland Cider Co.’s award-winning Kinda Dry cider in its hard cider apple fritter, sold year-round, since 2013. The two companies have since partnered on several donut and cider pairing events and product launches.

Portland Cider Co.’s Blueberry Bourbon Basil will be available in draft kegs, six-packs and 19.2 ounce cans in retailers throughout Oregon, Washington and Northern California. It can also be purchased at both Portland Cider Co. taprooms. On Friday, January 14, customers who purchase a pint or 6-pack of Blueberry Bourbon Basil cider from either Portland Cider location will receive a free Blue Star Donut of the same name, while supplies last.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214 and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015.

For More Information:

https://www.portlandcider.com/