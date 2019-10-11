Portland Cider Co. Launches Small Batch Series with Release of Crangerine

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co. is launching a new Small-Batch Series this month. Referring to it as a cider maker’s dream line, the company will release a new cider in the series every two to three months, starting with the introduction of Crangerine for the holiday season.

Crangerine is a medium sweet, crimson cider highlighting delightfully tart and juicy tangerines complemented by fruity Oregon-grown cranberries. The cider will make its official debut at a can release party and cheese pairing on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Portland Cider House on Hawthorne, located at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

“The small batch series will let us experiment with some really fun flavors & styles, so we’re excited,” said Deron Davenport, Head Cider Maker for Portland Cider Co. “It gives us the chance to introduce great new ciders more frequently, to go along with our core line & seasonals, to give cider lovers more of what they love.”

Portland Cider Co.’s Crangerine is available for the holiday season in 19.2-oz. cans and on draft. It can be purchased at either of the company’s two taprooms, as well as at specialty bottle shops and independent grocery stores, plus some Fred Meyers and Safeways, in the Portland Metropolitan area.

Portland Cider Co. plans to release four to five more ciders within the Small Batch Series in 2020, starting in January with a canned release of its Blueberry Bourbon Basil collaboration cider with Blue Star Donuts.

For more information, visit Portlandcider.com and engage with the company on social media at @PortlandCider.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in October 2012 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. It has two taproom locations: Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214; and Taproom & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015.