Portland Cider Co. Kicks Off New Seasonal Lineup with RazzBerry

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co. is introducing a new seasonal lineup that will kick off with the release of RazzBerry, a refreshing new cider in the company’s portfolio.

RazzBerry features loads of bright raspberries combined with Northwest-grown apples, a touch of lemon zest, and juicy Hood River Valley pears. Easy-drinking, thirst-quenching and refreshingly tart, the cider is 5.8% ABV and ideal for barbecues and outdoor adventures.

“RazzBerry is the perfect cider for the sunshine that’s right around the corner here in the Pacific Northwest; or at least it will give you all the summertime feels if the spring rain never lets up!,” said Helen Lewis, marketing director for Portland Cider Co. “Last summer’s seasonal Pineapple Rosé was such a hit we made it year-round. RazzBerry is the perfect replacement this year.”

This bright and beautifully pink cider pairs well with grilled cilantro lime chicken, strawberry citrus spinach salad, orzo pasta salad, and a light, fresh cheese like feta. Its tart and zesty finishing notes make it the perfect cider for summer fun in the backyard.

RazzBerry will make its debut at Portland Cider Co.’s seventh anniversary party this Saturday, March 7, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the company’s Clackamas Taproom and Cidery, located at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd., Bldg. F. It will hit store shelves and bar taps throughout the month of March.

Available through the end of the summer, RazzBerry is the perfect definition of a cider full of sunshine. The seasonal cider will be available in 19.2-ounce “proper pint” cans, six packs of 12-ounce cans, and on draft to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northern California.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. One of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas. Since its opening, the cidery has won nearly 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. For more information, visit PortlandCider.com and engage on social media @portlandcider.

