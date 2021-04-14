Portland Cider Co. Hires New VP of Sales

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Cider Co., a family-owned cidery with two Portland-area taprooms, has announced the addition of Jared Moe to their team as vice president of sales.

Moe brings nearly two decades of experience in the craft brewing industry with him to Portland Cider Co., most recently as national sales director with Full Sail Brewing. He also spent over 13 years with Widmer Brothers Brewing and Craft Brew Alliance as part of the marketing and sales teams for renowned Northwest breweries including Kona Brewing, Red Hook, Omission and Square Mile Cider Co.

“We are just delighted to have Jared on our team,” said Jeff Parrish, co-owner of Portland Cider Co. “His deep industry experience and passion for the work will help us continue to grow and get our cider into even more people’s hands.”

Moe began his craft beverage career as a server in a brewpub, then moved into the warehouse where he scrubbed kegs, drove forklifts and loaded freight. He progressed into events and marketing, and eventually sales, where he has established relationships with key account partners and distributors. His career path has given him a unique perspective on every angle of the business, providing him insight into the customers, the staff, and the wholesale community.

“It is really important to me to work for an independent, family-owned business, and the more I learned about Portland Cider’s people and products, the easier this decision became for me,” said Moe. “I am beyond eager to share the seasonal releases and tried-and-true favorites nationwide.”

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. Portland Cider has two taproom locations, including the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214 and the Clackamas Pub & Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, Clackamas, OR 97015. Since its opening, the cidery has won more than 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland.

