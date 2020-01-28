Port City Brewing Company Celebrates Nine Years With Release Of Colossal IX Weizenbock

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company opened its doors as the first production brewery in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area on February 6, 2011. Each year to celebrate the Anniversary, Port City brews a new COLOSSAL® series beer and hosts a party in its honor. To toast to nine years of brewing, Port City Brewing Company will release COLOSSAL IX, a German-Style Weizenbock and host a two-day Release and Anniversary Party. This lightly hopped wheat beer is mahogany in color, and brewed with top fermenting weizen yeast and malted wheat. This beer boasts rich flavors of ripe banana, clove, and dark fruit creating a full-bodied beer with a creamy mouthfeel and billowing clouds of foam.

“Weizenbock is a unique beer, integrating three different styles of beer in a very clever way,“says Head Brewer Jonathan Reeves. “One-part each Hefeweizen, Dunkelweizen, and Bock beer. Weizenbock is basically the center of a Venn diagram for those three styles.”

Colossal® IX, will be available in 6-packs and on draft in Washington, D.C., MD and VA starting with the Tasting Room and followed by Market Releases.

RELEASE PARTIES

Tasting Room COLOSSAL IX Release Party

Friday, January 31, 2020, 12-10PM and Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12-11PM

Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Friday, January 31:Website & Facebook

Saturday, February 1: Website & Facebook

D.C.COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tasting

Thursday,February 6, 2020, 5:30-7:30PM

Chevy Chase Wine& Spirits, 5544 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

Henrico COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tasting

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:00-3:00PM

Wegmans Food Market, 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233

Alexandria COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tap Takeover

Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 6:00-9:00PM

Belle Haven Pizzeria, 1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria, VA 22307

Charlottesville COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tap Takeover

Thursday, February 13, 2020 – 5:00PM

FIREFLY Restaurant& Game Room, 1304 E Market St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Arlington COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tasting

Thursday, February 13, 2020 – 5:00-7:00PM

Crystal City Wine Shop, 220 20th St S, Arlington, VA 22202

Lynchburg COLOSSAL IX Beer Release and Steal the Pint Night

Monday, February 17, 2020 – 5:00PM

Grey’s, 512 Fifth St, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Alexandria COLOSSALIX Feature and Food Pairing

Friday, February 21, 2020 – 5:00PM

Hops N Shine, 3410Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305

Harrisonburg COLOSSAL IX and Fat Tuesday Celebration

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 – 7:00-9:00PM

Clementine Cafe,153 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Blacksburg COLOSSAL IX Beer Release

Thursday, February 27, 2020 – 5:00-8:00PM

Macado’s, 922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg, VA 24060

ABOUT COLOSSAL IX

Weizenbock, 8.0% ABV, 28 IBUs

Available on draft and in six packs in VA, D.C.and MD

Website: portcitybrewing.com/colossal-ix/

About Port City

Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from their state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria,Virginia. Port City’s mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF® Small Brewing Company of the Year.#BeerGrownHere