Port City Brewing Company Celebrates Nine Years With Release Of Colossal IX Weizenbock

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Port City Brewing Company opened its doors as the first production brewery in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area on February 6, 2011. Each year to celebrate the Anniversary, Port City brews a new COLOSSAL® series beer and hosts a party in its honor. To toast to nine years of brewing, Port City Brewing Company will release COLOSSAL IX, a German-Style Weizenbock and host a two-day Release and Anniversary Party. This lightly hopped wheat beer is mahogany in color, and brewed with top fermenting weizen yeast and malted wheat. This beer boasts rich flavors of ripe banana, clove, and dark fruit creating a full-bodied beer with a creamy mouthfeel and billowing clouds of foam.
“Weizenbock is a unique beer, integrating three different styles of beer in a very clever way,“says Head Brewer Jonathan Reeves. “One-part each Hefeweizen, Dunkelweizen, and Bock beer. Weizenbock is basically the center of a Venn diagram for those three styles.”
Colossal® IX, will be available in 6-packs and on draft in Washington, D.C., MD and VA starting with the Tasting Room and followed by Market Releases.
RELEASE PARTIES
Tasting Room COLOSSAL IX Release Party
Friday, January 31, 2020, 12-10PM and Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12-11PM
Port City Brewing Company, 3950 Wheeler Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304
Friday, January 31:Website & Facebook
Saturday, February 1: Website & Facebook
D.C.COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tasting
Thursday,February 6, 2020, 5:30-7:30PM
Chevy Chase Wine& Spirits, 5544 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
Henrico COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tasting
Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:00-3:00PM
Wegmans Food Market, 12200 Wegmans Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233
Alexandria COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tap Takeover
Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 6:00-9:00PM
Belle Haven Pizzeria, 1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria, VA 22307
Charlottesville COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tap Takeover
Thursday, February 13, 2020 – 5:00PM
FIREFLY Restaurant& Game Room, 1304 E Market St, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Arlington COLOSSAL IX Feature and Tasting
Thursday, February 13, 2020 – 5:00-7:00PM
Crystal City Wine Shop, 220 20th St S, Arlington, VA 22202
Lynchburg COLOSSAL IX Beer Release and Steal the Pint Night
Monday, February 17, 2020 – 5:00PM
Grey’s, 512 Fifth St, Lynchburg, VA 24504
Alexandria COLOSSALIX Feature and Food Pairing
Friday, February 21, 2020 – 5:00PM
Hops N Shine, 3410Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305
Harrisonburg COLOSSAL IX and Fat Tuesday Celebration
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 – 7:00-9:00PM
Clementine Cafe,153 S Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
Blacksburg COLOSSAL IX Beer Release
Thursday, February 27, 2020 – 5:00-8:00PM
Macado’s, 922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg, VA 24060
ABOUT COLOSSAL IX
Weizenbock, 8.0% ABV, 28 IBUs
Available on draft and in six packs in VA, D.C.and MD
Website: portcitybrewing.com/colossal-ix/
About Port City
Founded in January 2011, Port City Brewing Company brews an exciting line-up of award-winning ales and lagers from their state-of-the-art facility located in the historic port city of Alexandria,Virginia. Port City’s mission is to be a reliable and innovative brewer of delicious, well-balanced beers that celebrate their raw ingredients. 2015 GABF® Small Brewing Company of the Year.#BeerGrownHere