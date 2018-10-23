Planters and Noon Whistle Brewery Collaborate on Peanut IPA

PITTSBURGH and CHICAGO — Today, Planters announces that the peanut company is launching a beer, Mr. IPA-Nut, marking the iconic brand’s first entry into the craft beer market.

Nothing goes better with beer than nuts, in fact, 64% of guys agree nuts are the best salty snack to pair with their beer1. “Mr. Peanut doesn’t want beer drinkers to be without the perfect salty snack, which is why he brought the iconic taste of Planters to an IPA,” said Ashley Tople, Marketing Director for Planters, “Mr. IPA-Nut has a unique citrus aroma with a hint of honey-roasted peanuts followed by a slightly salty finish.”

“It would have been easy to make a great Stout or Porter with nuts, but Planters wanted to prove that nuts go great with any style beer,” said Michael Condon, Owner at Noon Whistle Brewing. “Therefore, we took their Honey Roasted Peanuts and made a great IPA that highlights both hops and peanuts.”

Mr. IPA-Nut is available in 4-packs of 16oz. cans for $9.99. The can features Planters long time icon, Mr. Peanut & is available exclusively in Illinois beginning October 27th at select stores http://www.noonwhistlebrewing.com/planters-collaboration.html, and at Noon Whistle Brewery in Lombard, IL.

Mr. Peanut believes the first-ever beer launched by Planters deserves a first of its kind commercial. Therefore, Mr. IPA-Nut will be supported by a digital campaign, #BeerGoesNuts across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Unlike other beer campaigns that feature scenes of sunny beaches or pristine snow-covered mountain ranges, Mr. Peanut is turning to his fans to make the nuttiest beer ad of all time. https://twitter.com/MrPeanut

Join the conversation using #BeerGoesNuts on Twitter @MrPeanut, Instagram @MrPeanutOfficial, Facebook @MrPeanut and by using #BeerGoesNuts.

1Study conducted by 1Q July 2018

