Pittsburgh Brewers Guild Releases New Pittsburgh Brewery Guide

Second Version of Brewery “Passport” Includes More Breweries and More Ways to Earn Prizes

Pittsburgh — The Pittsburgh Brewers Guild (PBG) will release this week a new version of the popular Pittsburgh Brewery Guide, a passport-like book chock full of information about 38 breweries in Allegheny County that offers holders multiple ways to earn prizes.

The second version of the Pittsburgh Brewery Guide will cost $10 to purchase and be available at most PBG member breweries beginning Wednesday, April 14. A limited number of Guides will be available (2,500).

This new version contains information on 38 PBG member breweries, including many that opened after the first version of the Guide was released in August 2018. The Guide is organized by the same seven pre-made trails featured on the Guild’s pittsburghbreweries.com website:

East Pittsburgh Trail: The Leaning Cask Brewing Company, Inner Groove Brewing, Acclamation Brewing, Old Thunder Brewing, Couch Brewery, East End Brewing and Brew Dog

The Leaning Cask Brewing Company, Inner Groove Brewing, Acclamation Brewing, Old Thunder Brewing, Couch Brewery, East End Brewing and Brew Dog North Shore Trail: Southern Tier Brewing, War Streets Brewery, 412 Brewery, Allegheny City Brewing, Penn Brewery

Southern Tier Brewing, War Streets Brewery, 412 Brewery, Allegheny City Brewing, Penn Brewery Ohio River Trail: Helicon Brewing, Cobblehaus Brewing, Aurochs Brewing, Lincoln Avenue Brewing, Abjuration Brewing

Helicon Brewing, Cobblehaus Brewing, Aurochs Brewing, Lincoln Avenue Brewing, Abjuration Brewing The City Trail: Cinderlands Beer Co., The Church Brew Works, Eleventh Hour Brewing, Trace Brewing, Roundabout Brewery, Hop Farm Brewing

Cinderlands Beer Co., The Church Brew Works, Eleventh Hour Brewing, Trace Brewing, Roundabout Brewery, Hop Farm Brewing Mon River Trail: Brew Gentlemen, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh

Brew Gentlemen, Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh Allegheny River Trail: Strange Roots Experimental Ales, Grist House Craft Brewery, Acrospire Brewing, Mastic Trail Brewing, Dancing Gnome, Hitchhiker Brewing

Strange Roots Experimental Ales, Grist House Craft Brewery, Acrospire Brewing, Mastic Trail Brewing, Dancing Gnome, Hitchhiker Brewing South Hills Trail: Spoonwood Brewing, Mindful Brewing, Headley’s Brewing, Insurrection AleWorks, Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse

More Ways to Earn Prizes

In addition to more breweries, the new Guide offers more ways for holders to earn prizes. The first version required holders to visit 30 breweries to earn a prize. With the new Guide, holders can earn a prize by visiting and getting the Guide stamped at 10, 20 or 30 PBG member breweries. The prizes include:

10 breweries visited – a PBG koozie

20 breweries visited – a PBG stemless teku glass

30 breweries visited – a PBG 32 oz. insulated “howler” (sturdy, refillable aluminum bottle)

Guide holders can learn how to pick up their prize by visiting pittsburghbreweries.com.

“The timing is great for releasing this updated Guide,” said Brian Eaton, chairman of the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild and co-founder of Grist House Craft Brewery in Millvale. “It feels like we’re rounding the corner from the worst of the pandemic. More and more people are getting vaccinated and looking for safe and fun ways to visit local breweries.”

Three Rivers Beer Week Being PlannedIn addition to releasing the new Guide, the PBG announced that it plans to hold Three Rivers Beer Week – a celebration of local craft breweries – Oct. 6 through 10 of this year. Three Rivers Beer Week will include a range of in-person and virtual beer-related events run by the PBG and its member breweries. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild

The Pittsburgh Brewers Guild is a non-profit organization that counts 38 breweries as members. It is dedicated to providing a strong, united voice for independent craft breweries in Allegheny County. It aims at bettering the position of local craft breweries as it relates to promotion, legislation, and representation.

For more information: https://www.pittsburghbreweries.com