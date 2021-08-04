Pints for Prostates and the Colorado Brewers Guild Cancels Sept. 9 Denver Rare Beer Tasting

DENVER, CO – After careful deliberation, the event organizers for the Denver Rare Beer Tasting have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event that had been scheduled for Sept. 9.

“Back in June when we decided to move forward with the event, rates of new cases were dropping and vaccination rates were moving forward. We were optimistic that we had turned a corner and by September we could take precautions to safely host the event,” says Rick Lyke, Founder of Pints for Prostates. “However, the latest information on the Delta variant, along with the upward trend of new cases, gave us pause. As a men’s health charity, holding the Denver Rare Beer Tasting under these circumstances would be counter to our mission.”

Ticket buyers for the 2021 Denver Rare Beer tasting will be notified by email and will receive a full refund. While the Denver Rare Beer Tasting will not take place, Pints for Prostates and the Colorado Brewers Guild are looking into other ways to partner in the upcoming months to reach men through the universal language of beer. Stay tuned for more information.

“We’re saddened that this beloved tasting event will not occur this year but we support Pints for Prostates mission, and look forward to working with them for future fundraisers,” says Colorado Brewers Guild Executive Director Shawnee Adelson.

About Pints for Prostates

Pints for Prostates is a 501(c)3 non-profit charity that reaches men through the universal language of beer to encourage them to take charge of their health. The group was founded by prostate cancer survivor and beer writer Rick Lyke in 2008. The grassroots effort raises awareness among men about the importance of regular men’s health screenings by making appearances at beer festivals, social networking and pro bono advertising. According to the National Institutes of Health, during 2021 an estimated 248,530 new prostate cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. More information is available at www.pintsforprostates.org.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/2021denverrarebeercancelled