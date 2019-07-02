Pikes Peak Brewing Company to Open ‘Lager House’ in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGs, Colo. — Pikes Peak Brewing Company is excited to announce the expansion into the Downtown Colorado Springs community with the establishment of its Lager House.

Embracing its motto of “Life is better when lived together,” Pikes Peak Brewing will anchor a new market concept located in the 500 block of S. Tejon St in the Trolley building. Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House will produce small batch, hand crafted lagers, creating a place where the community can get together over a hand crafted beer. Included in the lager offerings will be custom, oak aged lagers made in horizontal, oak lagering tanks from Foeder Crafters USA. The Lager House will also offer signature beers from the original Monument brewery that was established in 2011.

The market, being developed by Niebur Development, will be a community of independent Colorado businesses collectively offering a place to eat, drink, shop and connect – a new and innovative concept for the growing community of Downtown Colorado Springs, and offer a vibrant live music venue.

The Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House will feature a view into the age old process of creating unique and historical lager beers and include a 2500 square foot rooftop patio with amazing vistas of the Front Range and Downtown Colorado Springs.

“With all of the development and growth, Colorado Springs is a very exciting place to be.” said Chris Wright, Founder and President of Pikes Peak Brewing Co. “We look forward to creating the first brewery in the Springs focused on brewing lagers and bringing our sense of community to NuSo (New South End) that has enabled Pikes Peak Brewing to thrive in Monument.”

The Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House is expected to open in by the end of 2019.

For more information about the Lager House, contact info@pikespeakbrewing.com.

About Pikes Peak Brewing Co.

Pikes Peak Brewing Co. is a veteran owned, award-winning, independent craft brewery in Monument, Colorado, and now Colorado Springs, dedicated to elevating the craft of beer. Our beers are full-flavored renditions of classic styles that are best enjoyed in the company of good friends. For more, visit PikesPeakBrewing.com.