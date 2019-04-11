Perrin Brewing to Release No Rules Vietnamese Imperial Porter

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.— On Saturday, April 27, Perrin Brewing Company will release award-winning No Rules Vietnamese Imperial Porter at the Perrin Pub in Comstock Park, kicking off the much-anticipated release with a No Rules Day Party.

The Perrin Pub is the only place to find No Rules Vietnamese Imperial Porter bottles. A brewery-only release will allow fans to get their hands on it straight from the source; plus, lovers of No Rules are invited for an afternoon of festivities at the No Rules Day Celebration. The party and bottle release will begin at 11am on Saturday, April 27. Fans can simply grab bottles to go, or hang out at the brewery for an outdoor celebration with live music, specialty beer on tap, games and food until 4 p.m.

No Rules will be released in 22 oz. “Yellow Bowling Ball” bottles and on draft both inside the pub and at the outdoor celebration. The price per bottle is $16.99 (plus tax & deposit) for No Rules 2019. Bottles will be sold on a “first come, first served” basis with no limits on how many bottles a given individual can purchase. The Perrin Pub Club package discount applies.

A Lotta What-Have-Yous About No Rules Imperial Vietnamese Porter

RateBeer ranked No Rules in the top 10 in the world for Imperial Baltic Porters of 2016, and the World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015. Online ratings of No Rules show a score of 100 for Style and 100 for the Overall category; resulting in a perfect RateBeer score.

Draft Magazine deemed No Rules their no. 1 beer for Winter sipping.

Forbes Magazine ranked No Rules one of the Top 5 CANarchy Beers to Drink in 2018.

No Rules, a 15 percent Vietnamese Imperial Porter, is brewed with coconut, cinnamon and turbinado sugar, then laid down and aged in bourbon barrels.

Perrin Brewing will also offer a limited quantity of cellar reserve No Rules bottles from 2018, 2017 and 2016; and No Rules variants including Milky Way Coffee, Rum Barrel-aged, Michigan Maple Syrup and Banana Foster for purchase while supplies last. No Rules 2018 bottles are priced at $18.99, No Rules 2017 bottles at $20.99, No Rules 2016 bottles are priced at $22.99 and No Rules variants at $20.99 (plus tax & deposit).

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.