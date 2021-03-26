Perrin Brewing Releases Sunny Getaway Lemon Hibiscus Soup & Grapefruit IPA

Sunny Getaway Lemon Hibiscus Sour & Grapefruit IPA Now Available

Comstock Park, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the release of a new beer in the Side Hustle Series, as well as the return of a summertime seasonal favorite. Sunny Getaway Lemon Hibiscus Sour (6.3% ABV) and Grapefruit IPA (5% ABV) are now available at the Perrin Pub. You can find Sunny Getaway on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, while Grapefruit IPA is offered on draft, and in 6-packs and 15-packs of 12 oz. cans. Both beers will soon hit shelves statewide.

Sunny Getaway is a bright saison brewed using lemon peel and hibiscus, blended with a wild ale, and aged for 24 months in an oak Foudre. Sunny Getaway is characterized by light citrus aromas, a semi-sweet, slightly sour flavor and a medium body with tart, mouth-watering qualities. Pair Sunny Getaway with goat cheese, roasted chicken and spring sunshine.

Perrin releases a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

Returning to the Pub is Michigan’s warm weather refresher, Grapefruit IPA. With aromas of citrus and tropical fruits, a delicate grapefruit tartness and a sweet malty backbone ending in a clean finish, Grapefruit IPA was made for short sleeves and long days.

Try Sunny Getaway, revisit refreshing Grapefruit IPA at the Perrin Pub today, or pick it up in 12 oz. cans at your local Michigan craft beer seller. Follow along with Side Hustle Series details on the Facebook page.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards for its renowned No Rules Vietnamese Porter, including a GABF Bronze Medal in 2020 and “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer. With a passion for innovation and commitment to excellence, Perrin continues to grow strong roots in Michigan through distribution, production and the Perrin Pub taproom and restaurant.