Perrin Brewing Releases Carrot Cake Cream Ale for Distribution Across Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Carrot Cake Cream Ale (5.8% ABV), Perrin’s first Side Hustle Series release of 2020, debuts at the Perrin Pub on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans on January 25. Distribution throughout the state of Michigan to follow.

Pour out a slice of sweet and creamy Carrot Cake. Blended with pineapple, lactose and three hundred pounds of real carrots, Carrot Cake Cream Ale is brewed with a wide variety of specialty malts for a rich cake flavor and malty backbone.

Seven moist, decadent carrot cakes from Arnie’s Bakery were added to the mash to lend Carrot Cake Cream Ale a delectable dose of authentic, locally-baked cake flavor. The sheet cakes were made with fresh shredded carrots, crushed pineapple, raisins, cake flour and eggs, and topped with whipped cream cheese icing.

Jimmy and Arne Fahlen of Arnie’s Bakery made this statement about their partnership with Perrin: “Excellence is doing ordinary things extraordinarily well. With our award-winning carrot cake and Perrin’s excellent brewing talents we know you’ll love this new Side Hustle release. Working with the good, honest, and passionate people at another local business makes it fun to collaborate and create together!”

The folks at family-owned Arnie’s Bakery have been crafting delicious treats in Grand Rapids since 1905.

Perrin will release a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

With Carrot Cake Cream Ale, you can have your cake and drink it too. Get your hands on it at the Perrin Pub starting January 25, or pick up a 6-pack at your local Michigan craft beer seller. Following along with Side Hustle Series release details on the Facebook page here and direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.