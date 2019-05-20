Perrin Brewing Company to Release Amber of the Arts Limited Release Beer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company has announced the debut of Amber of the Arts — a limited release beer specially brewed as the official beer of the 50th Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts. Amber of the Arts is now available on draft at the Perrin Pub and also at select bars and restaurants near downtown Grand Rapids that serve Perrin beer.

Festival of the Arts is a free, three-day community event celebrating every discipline of the arts including dance, music, literature, media, visual arts and design. The event will celebrate 50 years in 2019 and will take place June 7-9 in downtown Grand Rapids.

Through the time-honored art of brewing, Perrin will toast the fest with Amber of the Arts. This amber ale is deep, complex and thought-provoking, much like many of the art pieces that the public will enjoy during Festival. Malt-forward characteristics and pleasant hop aroma make this masterpiece easy-drinking and enjoyable.

“We are very excited to partner with the Festival of the Arts. We love being involved with such a unique art festival with lots of history in downtown Grand Rapids,” said Perrin brewer Connor Klopcic. “Our thought was to craft a beer with the Festival goers in mind. We landed on an approachable Amber Ale, crafted with an Amber hue and a medium mouthfeel.”

“Special thanks and HOORAH for Perrin Brewing! With the creation of this beer, we were looking for a creative way to partner with local bars and restaurants as a way of involving them during Festival,” said David Abbott, executive director for Festival of the Arts. “Being Beer City USA, we wanted to encourage festival goers to stop at their favorite downtown brewery, bar or restaurant and raise a glass of finely crafted Amber of the Arts to Festival’s 50th Celebration!”

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.

About Festival of the Arts

In 1969, Alexander Calder’s La Grande Vitesse was installed in front of City Hall in downtown Grand Rapids. The 43-foot-tall, vibrant red stabile, which became known as “The Calder,” inspired a celebration – one that’s grown to encompass most of downtown Grand Rapids. Festival of the Arts, always the first full weekend of June, will celebrate its 50th year in 2019 on June 7, 8 and 9 in downtown Grand Rapids. The three day event family friendly remains free and features several stages of performances taking place all day, a juried arts exhibition, and dozens of food booths run by local non-profit organizations. Festival also offers creative activities for children and adults to enjoy with opportunities to make your own art or purchase art from many West Michigan artists. For more information visit festivalgr.org or check out Festival of the Arts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.