Perrin Brewing Company Releases Twilight Train Black IPA

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the release of Twilight Train Black IPA (7% ABV). The newest beer in their small batch Side Hustle Series, Twilight Train pulls into the station at the Perrin Pub on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans starting September 24, with Michigan-wide distribution to follow.

Dark malts give Twilight Train its midnight color, while juicy Citra, floral, spicy Cascade and tropical, citrusy Amarillo hops lend big hop aroma and flavor.

The Twilight Train’s Conductor and Perrin Brewing Company’s Director of Brewing Operations, Connor Klopcic, said, “Black IPAs and American IPAs can be very similar, with one distinct difference: color. Though they tend to use similar hops, black IPAs are black in color due to the use of darker malts.”

Perrin releases a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

Roll into the Perrin Pub to try Twilight Train starting September 24, or pick up a 6-pack at your local Michigan craft beer seller. Follow along with Side Hustle Series details on the Facebook page here and direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

About Perrin Brewing Company

Established in 2012, Perrin Brewing Company is a young and rapidly growing craft brewery based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Perrin is committed to crafting high-quality and consistent brews and has garnered a loyal local following and a strong reputation for its unique beers. The brewery has won numerous awards including “The World’s Top New Beer Release of 2015” by RateBeer for its No Rules Vietnamese Porter. Through the 2015 partnership with CANarchy, Perrin has experienced exponential growth among package offerings, out-of-state distribution and an increase to over 25,000 barrels of production.