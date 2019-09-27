Perrin Brewing Company Releases S’more Stout

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — S’more Stout, the newest release in Perrin Brewing Company’s Side Hustle Series, is now available at the Perrin Pub on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, with distribution throughout the state of Michigan coming soon.

S’more Stout is loaded with flavors of marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate. A 7% ABV twist on your favorite fireside treat, S’more Stout uses lactose to achieve a rich, creamy mouthfeel. Once you try a can of this toasty, desserty stout, you’ll be asking for S’more!

Perrin will release a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month for statewide distribution. The series allows Perrin’s brewers to creatively explore new ingredients and techniques, and provide Michigan’s craft beer lovers with innovative new flavors.

S’more Stout follows the release of Perrin Upside Down IPA in the Side Hustle Series. Pineapple Upside Down IPA (7% ABV) was soaked in the flavor equivalent of 500 pineapples to provide the sweet-and-tart citrus punch promised by the name.

Pick up a 6-pack of S'more Stout and gather round the bonfire. Stay updated with Side Hustle Series release details on the Facebook page and direct questions to Lindsey VanDenBoom at lindsey@perrinbrewing.com.

