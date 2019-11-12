Perrin Brewing Company Releases New Winter Warmer Variety 12-Pack

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company announces the release of their new Winter Warmer Pack, a Variety 12-pack presenting the perfect mix of flavors to keep tastebuds toasty all winter long. The pack includes new Coffee Latte Brown Ale – a roasty, creamy seasonal release made in partnership with Detroit’s Germack Coffee. Perrin Black Ale and Blonde Porter round out the pack. This chill-defying collection of brews will appear at the Perrin Pub on November 7, with distribution throughout the state of Michigan to follow.

Coffee Latte Brown Ale (5.8% ABV) is perky with coffee, light chocolate notes and roasty aromatics, with milk sugar added to give it the luxurious creaminess of a latte. Coffee Latte is brewed with Germack Coffee’s I-75 blend, an accessible road trip blend that’s dark-roasted, earthy, full-bodied and smooth.

“I’m a coffee drinker by day and beer drinker by night, so an opportunity to craft a unique and delicious product seemed like a great way to combine them,” said Steven Puwalski, Director of Coffee at Germack Coffee. “I think coffee connoisseurs can be inspired by beer drinkers to pick up on quality, tasting notes and a different way of thinking about what they’re drinking.”

Founded in 1924 and located at Detroit’s famous Eastern Market, Germack Coffee provides quality products and flavors from around the world including spices, nuts, seeds, candies and fresh-roasted coffee.

Also included in the Winter Warmer Variety Pack are Perrin Black Ale (5.8% ABV) and Blonde Porter (5.8% ABV). Black Ale is a counter-intuitive brew that pours dark as a winter night but drinks like a summer afternoon. With hints of semi-sweet chocolate and nuances of coffee, it’s the perfect light-bodied yet flavorful dark ale to warm up with. Blonde Porter provides light blonde balance to the pack with a new take on a classic style. Oats and wheat give Blonde Porter a full, creamy body with coffee and chocolate notes for a rich roasted aroma and robust finish.

Perrin’s Winter Warmer Pack belongs in every Michigander’s winter survival kit. Pick it up at the Perrin Pub starting November 7, or find it statewide where great Michigan-made craft beer is sold.

