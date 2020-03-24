Pelican Brewing to Close Temporarily to Control COVID-19 Spread

Pacific City, Ore. — The Nestucca Ridge Family of Companies, including Pelican Brewing Company, Kiwanda Hospitality Group and Nestucca Ridge Development, have decided to pause all restaurant and lodging properties at this time to aid in the control of COVID-19.

“Based upon the most recent information, we believe the right thing to do is to cease all lodging and restaurant operations as soon as possible to help control the spread of COVID-19 and protect our employees, our community, and the greater good,” says Mary Jones, co-founder of the Nestucca Ridge Family of Companies. “We want to be a part of the solution and have chosen to do our part by closing our properties.”

The Nestucca Ridge Family of Companies has been a part of the Pacific City coastal community for over 24 years and cares deeply about the people and the community it supports. It is their commitment to re-open as soon as possible once the COVID-19 spread is under control.

“We consider our team members to be our extended family and want to ensure their safety and security in everything we do,” says Pelican Brewing CEO Jim Prinzing. “We are committed to our employees, the communities we share, and the guests we serve to uphold our core values and do the right thing for all.”

“Our goal is to welcome our employees and coastal guests back as soon as we safely can, to continue to create extraordinary coastal experiences at our restaurants and lodging properties,” adds co-founder, Jeff Schons.

Pelican Brewing will continue to operate their production brewery under guidelines set forth by the CDC for food manufacturing facilities. You can find award-winning Pelican Beer at your nearest neighborhood market or grocery store here: https://pelicanbrewing.com/beer-finder/

Locations that are affected are the following:

Pelican Brewing – Pacific City, Ore.

Pelican Brewing Tap Room – Tillamook, Ore.

Pelican Brewing – Cannon Beach, Ore.

Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa – Pacific City, Ore.

Hart’s Camp – Pacific City, Ore.

Inn at Cape Kiwanda – Pacific City, Ore.

Stimulus Coffee + Bakery – Pacific City, Ore.

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics! For more information, visit Pelican Brewing Company.