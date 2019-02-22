Pelican Brewing Releases The Brewed Abides White Russian-Inspired Milk Stout

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Pelican this week releases a craft beer fit for all abiding dudes as part of its popular Lone Pelican Small Batch Series available this week on draft and in 22 oz. bottles. And it’s Pelican Brewing Company’s newest release, The Brewed Abides, a White Russian-inspirited Milk Stout.

All brewers like a cocktail from time to time, but how about the best of both worlds in this cocktail-influenced beer? The Brewed Abides takes its inspiration from the classic ‘White Russian’ cocktail as well as ‘The Dude’ imbibing it in the movie that made it famous, The Big Lebowski.

The Brewed Abides is a milk stout brewed with fresh roasted coffee, cacao nibs and vanilla beans. This unconventional beer pours a chocolate color with dense off-white foam and entices the senses with an aromatic bouquet of coffee, dark chocolate and a subtle hint of vanilla.

Pale ale malt, C-75 malt, Blackprinz malt, Lactose, Magnum hops, Willamette hops, Costa Rican coffee beans, cacao nibs, vanilla beans, pure coastal water, and pure ale yeast abide in harmony to create intense, rich flavors with hints of coffee, caramel maltiness and a velvety mouthfeel.

ABV: 7% | IBU: 25 | PLATO: 17º

“Creating The Brewed Abides has been an exciting challenge—getting all the different flavors to harmonize with each other was a real balancing act but the team nailed it,” said Darron Welch, founding brewmaster at Pelican Brewing Company. “Our goal was to evoke the flavors of a White Russian while still remaining true to the beer in overall balance and drinkability. This year’s Lone Pelican series will really stretch the creative ingenuity of the Pelican team as they integrate the flavors of different cocktails into beer.”

When Pelican Brewing Company launched the Lone Pelican Small Batch Series its intention was to introduce limited-production beers that explore new techniques, ingredients and under-represented styles. As part of that small batch series, Pelican this year turns its award-winning talents to crafting an entirely different segment of beer: welcome to Pelican’s bold Cocktail Collection.

“It took some finessing to get all of the flavors to abide but the end result is a delightful and smooth drinkable beer,” says Coren Tradd, Pelican brewer who created the recipe for The Brewed Abides. “What is so remarkable about Pelican beers is that we don’t take the path of least resistance—we take calculated risks exploring diverse and contrasting flavors. We worked really hard to get this beer just right, and I cannot wait to taste this one.”

The Lone Pelican Series takes traditional beer styles and ingredients and reimagines them to demonstrate the vast spectrum of flavor experiences possible. Pelican now expands its line-up to include this new line of cocktail-influenced beers including 22 oz. bottle distribution and larger draft quantities for on-premise pours.

Like all Pelican beers, The Brewed Abides is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was founded in 1996 by Jeff Schons and Mary Jones in Pacific City with Oregon’s only oceanfront brewpub. Celebrating its 22nd year, the brewing company has created masterpieces like Kiwanda Cream Ale, Beak Breaker Double IPA, Sea ‘N Red Irish-Style Red Ale, Five Fin West Coast Pilsner, and Tsunami Stout. With the vision, creativity and brewing expertise of founding brewmaster Darron Welch, Pelican Brewing has won over 450 awards including a Silver Medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival, 2014 World Beer Cup© Champion Small Brewing Company and Brewmaster of the Year. Pelican Brewing currently distributes 22oz bottles, 12oz bottles in 6-packs, a new mixed 12-pack, and 50 liter and 20-liter kegs via a network of distributors in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Hawaii. The company operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Tillamook and Cannon Beach.