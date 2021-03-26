Pelican Brewing Company Releases Paddleback Oceanic Pale Ale

The thrill of the paddle is never far with Pelican’s newest year-round pale ale in hand featuring rare New Zealand hops and a lively, refreshing finish.

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Pelican Brewing Company celebrates the return of warmer weather with Paddleback Oceanic Pale Ale. This liquid sunshine delivers bright, zesty aromas reminiscent of gooseberries and white peach from hand-selected hops sourced from Down Under. Take your surf stoke to the next level with this clean, light-bodied, and lively, refreshing pale ale – available now in 12 oz. six-packs, select Pelican Mixed 12-packs, and on draft at Pelican’s three coastal brewpubs and local watering holes.

Don’t be misled by Paddleback’s modest ABV. This pale ale still packs a hoppy punch and aroma by blending Galaxy hops from Australia, and Nelson Sauvin hops from New Zealand. Pelican carefully selected these two hop styles to create a complex but balanced hop character with flavors of sauvignon blanc grapes for a bright and refreshing pale ale ideal for post-surf stories, kayak adventures, or warm weather patio sipping.

“The pale ale category continues to grow as consumer’s look for IPA alternatives with lower ABVs and easier drinking styles,” says Darron Welch, Pelican brewmaster of 25 years. “We wanted to create a new recognizable pale ale that delivers on hop flavor and aroma, but balanced and refreshing with a supportive malt character. That’s why we chose to incorporate hops from New Zealand and Australia into Paddleback as they present bright flavors such as gooseberry and passionfruit versus the citrus hops used in classic American style pale ales.”

ABV: 5.7% | IBU: 40 | PLATO: 13º

Like all Pelican beers, Paddleback is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons, Mary Jones and brewmaster Darron Welch, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 25 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics! y.

For More Information:
https://pelicanbrewing.com

