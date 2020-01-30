Pelican Brewing Company Releases Our Dankest Hour IPA

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — With a flair for exploring all the bold ways to tap the full spectrum of hop flavors and aroma, Pelican Brewing Company this week adds what brewers are calling a ‘weighty, moody dank IPA’ to its series of rotating seasonal brews. Leaning on its own innovative dry-hopping techniques to extract even more character from its ingredients, Pelican has crafted Our Dankest Hour, a boundary-pushing hop-forward lusty IPA—available now in 12 oz. six-pack cans and on-tap at Pelican brewpubs and other participating watering holes.

Since it was born at the beach 24 years ago, Pelican has enjoyed a reputation for leading American IPA development, creating and releasing numerous groundbreaking IPAs like Beak Breaker, Beak Bender, Hazy Rock, India Pelican Ale and many others.

Our Dankest Hour is part of Pelican’s new Hoppination Migration series of experimental IPAs that—like the seasonal flight of the intrepid pelican—soars in pursuit of innovative flavors. Pelican’s Hoppination Migration beers will explore emerging IPA styles, new ingredients and new brewing methods that survey the vast spectrum of flavor experiences possible in this dynamic beer style.

Hunting for the deepest heart of dankness, the brewers at Pelican have explored new depths of adventurous flavor and emerged triumphant with the assertive resiny, earthy pungency known as Dank. A bold blast of hop character with notes of pine tree, blackberry and stone fruit sets the stage, while malt undertones of biscuit and subtle caramel round out the flavor balance. A candied citrus impression leads to a clean hoppy finish. When all seems lost, fear not, because Our Dankest Hour will lead to flavor bliss!

ABV: 7.5% | IBU: 75 | PLATO: 17º

“Pelican is all about finding the boundaries and pushing them in creative methods of brewing. For Our Dankest Hour we rolled up our sleeves to explore the more haunting, dank, dark side of what an IPA can be,” says Cat Wiest R & D brewer at Pelican who led trial batch production. “As a team, we go all out to create new approaches to brewing and maximize our ingredients to create a dynamic experience. That dedication to design really shines in Our Dankest Hour which presents an assertive, dank hop character and resiny, pine aroma—a perfect, moody brew for any hour of the day.”

Like all Pelican beers, Our Dankest Hour is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!