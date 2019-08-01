Pelican Brewing Company Releases Mojito-Inspired Lager Jamaicito

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Pelican Brewing Company announces the next in the Lone Pelican cocktail collection of beers with the release of Jamaicito, a Mojito-inspired lager. Brewed with hibiscus, mint and lime, Jamaicito takes summertime refreshment to a whole new level. The light, crisp new brew is available now in 22 oz. bottles and on draft at Pelican and other participating watering holes.

While Jamaicito is influenced by the popular Mojito cocktail, Pelican’s head brewer Jason Schlebach also pays homage to his Hispanic roots and memories of summertime flavors inherent in a Spanish hibiscus tea called Jamaica. Take one look at Jamaicito’s hot pink hibiscus color and you’ll know Pelican’s spin on this thirst-quenching delight is not your average light lager.

“When I got the nod to create the recipe for our summer cocktail-inspired beer I thought of Jamaica, the Spanish hibiscus tea I’ve enjoyed since my childhood—hibiscus has a lot of interesting tannin and tart notes to explore for a very different realm of flavor,” said Schlebach. “A lot of beers are so hop-centric right now and I thought it would be interesting to experiment with a unique blend of hibiscus, mint and lime flavors to create a summertime beer with a completely new flavor profile and out-of-the-ordinary character.”

With clean, noble hops and classic lager malt as the basis, Pelican layered an infusion of hibiscus flowers, aromatic mint and tangy lime. Let the aromas of citrus zest, floral hops and hibiscus blossoms float serenely over a clean, biscuity malt foundation. Then, take in the herbaceous mint flavors that combine beautifully with lime tartness and an ever so light sweet aftertaste. With a finish that is effervescent and refreshing, Jamaicito will leave you feeling in the pink!

ABV: 4.8%

IBU: 15

PLATO: 10.5º

“Jamaicito is a terrific example of taking flavors inspired by a cocktail and integrating them into a beer—not disguising beer as a cocktail or vice versa but really exploring the elements of flavor of a cocktail and integrating those into this delicious beer,” said Darron Welch, founding brewmaster at Pelican Brewing Company. “We spent a lot of energy making sure that the level of lime was right ‘in the pocket’—not too strong or too weak—and balanced that flavor with mint and hibiscus, which really makes for a gorgeous ruby color and a super refreshing beer. We’ve intentionally designed Jamaicito with a lower alcohol level perfect for summer weather.”

When Pelican Brewing Company launched the Lone Pelican Small Batch Series its intention was to introduce limited-production beers that explore new techniques, ingredients and under-represented styles. As part of that limited production small batch series, Pelican this year turns its award-winning talents to crafting an entirely different segment of beer: meet Pelican’s bold Cocktail Collection.

Like the lone pelican flying independently from the flock, this small batch series flies in the face of convention. The Lone Pelican Series takes traditional beer styles and ingredients and reimagines them to demonstrate the vast spectrum of flavor experiences possible in this wonderful beverage.

Like all Pelican beers, Jamaicito is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics! For more information, visit Pelican Brewing Company.