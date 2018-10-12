Pelican Brewing Company Releases Cherried at Sea Belgian-Style Dark Ale with Cherries

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Pelican Brewing Company this month introduces the last in its fruit-forward 2018 Lone Pelican Small Batch Series — welcome a taste of Oregon fall packed into every bottle of Cherried at Sea Belgian-style Dark Ale with cherries.

Pelican used 40 pounds of cherries per barrel of beer to create the bittersweet brew bursting with dark chocolate and ripe fruit character, a rich, sweet aroma and velvety textures. The seasonal brew is available this month for a limited time in 22 oz. bottles and on tap.

Inspired by the bounty of the fall harvest, the final entry of Pelican’s 2018 Lone Pelican series features ripe, tart cherries in a ruby-brown colored Belgian-style Dubbel. A deeply complex malt character of toffee, caramel, cocoa and dark chocolate provides the foundation while bright tart cherries add the highlights. Belgian-style Abbey yeast creates gentle fruity aromatics that underscore the malt and cherry contributions. A dry, warming finish caps off a smoothly full-bodied beer. The layers of complementary flavors create a deeply satisfying ending to this year’s fruit beer series.

Two row malt, Abbey malt, Montmorency cherries, Dark Candi syrup D2, Aramis hops, Abbey type ale yeast combine to create a dark ruby brown color, layered tart cherry character, complex caramel-toffee malt flavor and cocoa-like roastiness.

ABV: 7.9% | IBU: 18 | PLATO: 17º

“When I wrote the concept for this beer I envisioned something delicious to welcome the changing season—something that was like getting wrapped in a chocolate and cherry blanket,” says Coren Tradd, research and development brewer at the Cannon Beach brewpub. “Traditional Belgian-style dubbel is a fantastic fall beer—and then layering on the fruit component creates a wonderful rich dried cherry flavor that is really perfect to enjoy on a fall day. I think of pairing Cherried with savory roasted meats and fall vegetables.”

For this sensational voyage into creating beer with fruit, Pelican had only one compass heading: massive quantities of flavorful fruit blended with perfectly matched beer, re-fermented to create new complexities of flavor. Each beer in this quarterly series is bold in its creation but ephemeral in its duration.

“The basic idea was to make traditional Belgium Dubbel the foundation with its caramel and soft dark chocolate character and then layer the fruit and tart flavor of cherries on top to create a beer that harmonized the elements of the fundamental beer style,” says Darron Welch, founding brewmaster at Pelican Brewing Company. “Coren has achieved the ideal recipe to welcome the season.”

Like the lone pelican flying independently from the flock, this small batch series flies in the face of convention. Our Lone Pelican Series takes traditional beer styles and ingredients and reimagines them to demonstrate the vast spectrum of flavor experiences possible in this wonderful beverage.

Cherried at Sea is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was founded in 1996 by Jeff Schons and Mary Jones in Pacific City with Oregon’s only oceanfront brewpub. Celebrating its 22nd year, the brewing company has created masterpieces like Kiwanda Cream Ale, Beak Breaker Double IPA, Sea ‘N Red Irish-Style Red Ale, Five Fin West Coast Pilsner, and Tsunami Stout. With the vision, creativity and brewing expertise of founding brewmaster Darron Welch, Pelican Brewing has won over 450 awards including a Silver Medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival, 2014 World Beer Cup© Champion Small Brewing Company and Brewmaster of the Year. Pelican Brewing currently distributes 22oz bottles, 12oz bottles in 6-packs, a new mixed 12-pack, and 50 liter and 20-liter kegs via a network of distributors in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Hawaii. The company operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Tillamook and Cannon Beach.