Pelican Brewing Company Releases Captain of the Coast Wee Heavy Ale

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — Oh Captain! My Captain! Pelican Brewing Company welcomes back its barrel-aged triumph Captain of the Coast as it returns to port this weekend on Friday, September 13th. Pelican’s celebrated three-time Gold medalist Wee Heavy Ale aged in Dry Fly Wheat Whiskey Barrels took top honors this year at the 2019 Australian International Beer Awards.

The limited-production Captain of the Coast, which will be available this month in 22 oz. bottles and on draft at select locations, is available now for pre-order online. The Captain will be available for pick-up at Pelican brewpubs in Pacific City, Cannon Beach and Tillamook next weekend starting Friday, September 13th, and in specialty bottle shops the week of September 16th. Supplies are limited.

For this commanding version of MacPelican’s Wee Heavy Pelican took its award winning Wee Heavy and laid it down in Washington Wheat Whiskey barrels from Dry Fly Distilling in Spokane. What emerged was recognizably Wee Heavy, but with added notes of chocolate covered cherries, toasted oak, spice and vanilla in the aroma. The first sip produces flavors reminiscent of malted milk balls and crème brûlée with a silky-smooth mouthfeel. Continue on the voyage and you’ll find dried apricots, sherry-like flavors, and dark marmalade. The Captain welcomes you aboard.

ABV: 9.5% | IBU: 25 | PLATO: 22º

With a nod to the popularity of Pelican’s original barrel-aged masterpiece Mother of All Storms, English-style Barleywine aged in Bourbon Barrels, the brewery continues its vision for creating recipes that combine beer, spirits and barrel flavors. Fellow fanatics of Pelican’s barrel-aged series have more tasty collectables ahead with quarterly releases of Captain, Queen of Hearts, Father of all Tsunamis and the annual return of ‘Mother’ this fall.

Like all Pelican beers, Captain of the Coast is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink. Cheers!

About Pelican Brewing Company

Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations. And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why? Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible. Cheers, Fellow Fanatics! For more information, visit Pelican Brewing Company.